Delhi’s first Yamuna river cruise set for December launch

The Capital’s long-promised cruise experience on the Yamuna is now in its final stretch, with officials confirming on Thursday that the first vessel is nearly ready and test runs are expected to begin by early December. If all goes as planned, Delhi’s first river cruise will open to the public before the end of this year.

Tourism department officials said the ship is being assembled near Wazirabad and is now in the “final stages” of completion. “The assembling of the first cruise vessel is in its final stages. It should be ready for trials by early December,” said an official familiar with the project.

The department plans to begin operations with a single ship and introduce a second vessel later, depending on public demand and operational feedback.

The one-hour cruise will operate between Sonia Vihar and Jagatpur, covering a five-kilometre stretch of the Yamuna where water quality and navigability have reportedly improved due to recent rejuvenation efforts. It will offer passengers panoramic views of the Yamuna’s ghats and the natural landscape along the riverbanks, said officials who asked not to be identified.

The Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) is constructing jetties at Sonia Vihar and Jagatpur, which will include boarding zones, ticket counters, and waiting areas. Officials said the jetty work will be completed within two months.

The 90-seater cruise has been designed as a hybrid of leisure and cultural experience, equipped with a restaurant and open seating for passengers to dine while sailing. The department also plans to include live performances featuring Delhi’s traditional art and music, turning the cruise into a showcase of the city’s heritage.

“The onboard experience will blend relaxation, dining, and Delhi’s artistic charm,” an official said, adding that private event bookings could also be explored later as part of the department’s plan to make the service financially sustainable.

“The idea is not just to create another tourist attraction, but to help people reconnect with the Yamuna. When citizens experience the river up close, it builds a sense of pride and responsibility to keep it clean. This project is as much about awareness as it is about leisure,” said the official.

“Affordability and accessibility are central to this project,” an official said, adding that ticket prices for tickets will be finalised after approval from tourism minister and chief minister Rekha Gupta. “We want it to be within reach for families, students, and tourists alike.”

The tourism department is also working with the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) to link the jetties with nearby metro stations for easier last-mile connectivity. The service will likely run multiple trips during morning and evening hours to maximise the scenic experience, officials said.

The Yamuna cruise project is part of the city’s broader Yamuna riverfront rejuvenation plan. Chief minister Rekha Gupta recently reviewed several stretches of the river and expressed satisfaction over visible improvements in water quality and reduction of froth along the Kalindi Kunj stretch.