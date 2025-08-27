Delhi’s horn issues: Quiet enforcement for a loud problem

On July 27, eight men in SUVs allegedly assaulted two others with beer bottles in Dwarka after a quarrel over honking. Days earlier, a man was shot near Ajmeri Gate in a similar altercation. In Munirka, another was beaten in late July following the same trigger. During the Kanwar season, trucks with pressure horns blared across the city, rattling eardrums with impunity. Over 150 “silence zones” near schools, hospitals, and courts prohibit honking altogether. Violators face fines of ₹ 1,000 for regular honking and ₹ 5,000 for pressure horns. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

These incidents underline a larger, everyday reality — Delhi’s noisy relationship with the horn. Yet, while anecdotal evidence paints a city drowning in sound, official enforcement numbers suggest otherwise.

According to Delhi Traffic Police data, only 57 challans for honking were issued till July this year. That includes just three cars, zero buses, and 25 two-wheelers. The figure, surprisingly, represents a 103% rise from the same period in 2023, when 28 challans were recorded.

The overall trend, however, points downward. Challans for honking peaked at 336 in 2020, but have dropped steadily – 45 in 2023 and 48 in 2024. Prosecution for “pressure horns” shows a similar slide: 3,633 challans in 2020, halving to 1,804 in 2021, and just 1,652 till July this year.

A law without teeth

Experts call the official numbers absurd. “Pressure horns are banned in Delhi but the police challan a handful of people,” said Anil Sood, founder of SP Chetna, an anti-noise campaign group. “Our study showed these horns are mostly used by chartered buses, government water tankers, and trucks. During the Kanwar yatra, decibel levels cross 100 dB(A), but no challan is issued.”

For perspective, Yale University’s Environmental Health & Safety guidelines note that sustained exposure to 100 dB(A) — about the sound of a lawn mower — can cause temporary hearing loss.

Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) norms cap noise at 55 dB(A) by day and 45 at night in residential areas; 65 and 55 for commercial zones; and 75 and 70 for industrial belts.

But in practice, enforcement is scant. A senior traffic officer admitted the limitation: “There is no equipment to measure decibel levels. We challan only when people honk in no-honking zones. But personnel are posted on congested roads, not near schools or hospitals, so prosecutions stay low.”

Delhi has 31 noise monitoring stations across the city, which frequently register breaches — Karol Bagh, Lodhi Road, Shahdara, and Kashmere Gate often cross legal thresholds. Yet, challans rarely follow.

“Nobody knows where these monitors are located. Noise levels change every five kilometres. Delhi needs far more than 31 stations,” said Sood, adding that enforcement vanishes after 11 p.m., when pressure horn–equipped trucks flood in through industrial corridors like Bawana.

A city growing louder

Studies confirm honking’s outsized role in Delhi’s soundscape. A 2023 paper in the International Journal of Environmental Science and Technology identified honking as the single most dominant noise source in the capital. A 2015 study found it added 2–5 dB(A) to overall traffic noise.

Dr Nazim Akhtar, chief scientist at the Central Road Research Institute (CRRI), explained that impact depends on the surroundings. “With tall buildings on both sides, honking adds about 5 dB(A). Near metro stations, it adds 7-8 dB(A). Even in open stretches, it increases noise by about 2 dB(A).”

The root, he argued, lies in traffic mismanagement. “There are 62 categories of vehicles on Delhi’s roads, all moving as mixed traffic. With no lane discipline, even a two-second delay at signals triggers impatient honking. Drivers treat it as instinct.”

Beyond irritation, health risks loom large. Sustained noise exposure is linked to hypertension, stress, disturbed sleep, and permanent hearing damage. “Even a few minutes of honking exposure daily can lead to temporary hearing loss,” Dr Akhtar warned.

During rush hour, parts of South Delhi cross 90 dB(A) – nearly double the permissible residential limit. While car occupants can roll up windows, pedestrians, cyclists, and street vendors endure the full brunt.

The gap lies not in the law but its execution. Unlike speeding, which cameras easily capture, excessive honking requires officers with sound meters — a rarity. Staffing shortages and focus on “visible” violations like helmetless riding or drink-driving mean noise offences are deprioritised.

Activists argue for automated solutions. “Delhi needs sound cameras that detect and challan excessive honking, just like red-light violation cameras,” said Sood. Mumbai has experimented with “punishing signals” that extend red lights if motorists honk, but Delhi has yet to pilot such measures.

A culture of horns

Underlying all this is a cultural acceptance of honking. For many Delhi drivers, the horn is not an emergency signal but an everyday tool — to demand space, vent frustration, or push slower vehicles aside. Auto rickshaws use it to weave through lanes, buses to bully cars, and private motorists simply to hurry others along.

“Honking here is not considered rude – it’s almost expected,” Sood said. “Until penalties bite and enforcement is visible, this behaviour won’t change.”