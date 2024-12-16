Delhi’s IGI airport connects capital to 150 destinations, first to do so in India

The Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport on Monday became the first in India to connect directly to 150 airports or destinations — both domestic and international — with the launch of a Thai AirAsia X direct flight between Delhi and Bangkok’s Don Mueang airport on Sunday, the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) said on Monday. A flight prepares for landing at IGI airport in New Delhi. (Vipin Kumar/ HT Photo)

“On Sunday, Thai AirAsia X launched direct flights between Delhi and Bangkok-Don Mueang (DMK), marking the 150th destination connected to Delhi airport. The route will operate with Airbus A330 aircraft at a 2x weekly frequency, increasing to 4x weekly by mid-January 2025,” a DIAL spokesperson said, stating the move highlights the airport’s relentless efforts to expand its destination network, both domestically and abroad.

To be sure, Delhi was already connected to Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi international airport.

In recent years, DIAL said, 20 exclusive international destinations have been added, connecting Delhi to Phnom Penh, Denpasar (Bali), Calgary, Montreal, Vancouver, Washington (Dulles airport), Chicago O’Hare and Tokyo Haneda, among others.

“Of all the long-haul destinations from India, 88% are connected from Delhi and 56% of all long-haul weekly flights departing from India, operate from Delhi. Around 42% long-haul passengers from India chose Delhi airport as their gateway,” the DIAL spokesperson said, adding that in the last decade, the airport experienced a 100% increase in transfer passengers too.

In 2023, Delhi airport handled 65.3 million passengers, ranking it among the busiest airports in the world.

DIAL CEO Videh Kumar Jaipuriar said Indian carriers are helping transform the Delhi airport into a major connection hub, with the airport enhancing global connectivity and providing world-class travel experiences.

“We are proud to lead India into a new era of aviation and remain dedicated to being a hub of choice for travellers worldwide,” he said.