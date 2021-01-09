Delhi's minimum temperature within comfortable range, likely to drop
At 10.8 degrees Celsius, Delhi's minimum temperature settled four notches above normal on Saturday, the India Meteorological Department said.
The minimum temperature in the city has remained above normal since January 3 as a result of cloud cover under the influence of successive western disturbances.
The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative data for the city, had recorded a minimum temperature of 9.6 degrees Celsius on Friday and 14.4 degrees Celsius on Thursday, the highest in January in four years, according to the IMD.
The cloud cover over the national capital has prevented a steep decline in the minimum temperature so far, an IMD official said.
Clouds trap some of the outgoing infrared radiation and radiate it back downward, warming the ground.
Delhi's minimum temperature is likely to dip by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius with the commencement of northwesterly winds from snow-capped mountains towards the plains starting Saturday, the IMD said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi’s Ghazipur poultry market to shut for 10 days to prevent bird flu spread
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi's minimum temperature within comfortable range, likely to drop
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dead crows in dozens at Mayur Vihar park spark panic, some more found in Dwarka
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
HC asks authorities to ensure speedy disposal of cases against MPs, MLAs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
HC to hear plea on alleged overcharging of colour coded fuel stickers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Builder arrested for false complaint
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Interstate gunrunner nabbed in Delhi, 35 illegal pistols recovered
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mercury may rise, but air will get cleaner: IMD
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Poultry prices crash in wholesale markets amid fears of avian flu outbreak
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
18 more ventilators for patients in need of neurosurgery at GB Pant hospital
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hospitals say dry run was a good practice days ahead of the vaccine roll out
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi records less than 500 Covid cases in a first since May last year
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Teachers to be included as front line workers for vaccination
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi makes 7-day institutional quarantine mandatory for all UK returnees
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Eye on Goa polls, Delhi govt to open Konkani academy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox