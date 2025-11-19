Delhi’s pollution drives intensify but greening, ELV action still zero

Despite a significant intensification of on-ground pollution control measures by Delhi government agencies over the last one-and-a-half months, official data reveals a stark absence of action in key areas like roadside greening and against end-of-life vehicles. Government teams patched thousands of square metres of roads and intensified inspections as pollution levels dipped in mid-October, data submitted to the CM shows. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

According to official data from October 1 to November 13, the government’s efforts have led to fines of ₹2.86 crore through 3,149 fines. Cleanliness drives have resulted in the removal of 19,885 metric tonnes of construction debris and a massive 94,363 metric tonnes of garbage.

Officials said the significant waste collection stemmed from intensified sweeping, targeted lifting drives and special inspections conducted as pollution levels deteriorated from mid-October. “The waste collection can be attributed to intensified sweeping, targeted waste-lifting drives and special inspections carried out since pollution levels began deteriorating in mid-October. The CM has asked all departments to continue intensive sanitation drives so that road dust and other factors can be kept in control during the pollution season,” said an official.

Road repair teams have so far patched 35,780 sq metres of broken stretches, including 331 sq metres repaired within 24 hours between November 11 and 12, the report shows. Water sprinkling has covered 85,420 km of road length since October 1, while sweeping has been conducted along around 490,000 kms to reduce dust resuspension.

A senior government official said physical interventions are being monitored daily through field inspections and departmental reports. “Dust mitigation will be our top priority through November and December. Agencies have been directed to aggressively target hotspots, construction sites and arterial roads,” another senior official said.

Despite these efforts, crucial components of the pollution-control strategy show zero progress. Data reflects that not a single square metre of roadside area has been greened in the last 45 days, despite repeated directions from the environment department. No greening activity has been carried out along major corridors.

Similarly, enforcement against older, more polluting vehicles remains negligible. In the last 1.5 months, agencies have penalised only two ELVs, and no vehicle has been impounded. Officials said the government has halted ELV-related action while awaiting court directives.

In contrast, fines for vehicular pollution violations such as PUC lapses have surged to around 760,000 since October 1. The city has also expanded its use of the bio-decomposer for stubble management in Delhi’s farmlands, covering 3,011 acres so far.

Officials said a weekly report on all pollution-control efforts is now being submitted to the chief minister.