PWD invites bids to revamp key roads in Delhi

The Public Works Department (PWD) is set to carry out beautification works of key road stretches near ITO, Raj Ghat and the connecting Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, officials aware of the project said on Sunday. This, they said, is part of a wider beautification project being undertaken across the city, which will host the G20 summit meeting in September. A PWD official said the main G20 summit meeting is expected to be held at the Pragati Maidan convention centre, and a large number of the foreign dignitaries are expected to pass through ITO, Raj Ghat and Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, especially during visits to Mahatma Gandhi’s memorial. (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)

PWD, which is the infrastructure arm of the Delhi government, has invited bids to overhaul footpaths and central verges along the roads, as well as develop wall paintings and greenery using ornamental plants.

A senior PWD official said the development works will be completed in the next two months. “By August, these areas will be seen in a completely new avatar. A separate set of tenders have been floated by the horticulture wing to add over 80,000 ornamental plants and shrubs along this stretch,” the official said.

A second PWD official said the main G20 summit meeting is expected to be held at the Pragati Maidan convention centre, and a large number of the foreign dignitaries are expected to pass through ITO, Raj Ghat and Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, especially during visits to Mahatma Gandhi’s memorial. “The entire route was also part of the inspection carried out by lieutenant governor VK Saxena on April 23, during which the deficiencies between Metcalf House to Purana Quila region were underlined and a roadmap for redevelopment was directed,” the official said.

HT had reported on April 25 that New Delhi Municipal Council plans to install a new set of sculptures on its major roundabouts/rotaries and arterial roads to improve the aesthetics of public spaces in run up to the next round of meetings in the city leading up to the G20 summit. The process for installation has been initiated at key points including white marble animal figurines such as horses, lions, elephants at major roundabouts near Ashoka hotel, Panchsheel Marg-Lok Kalyan Marg roundabout, Tughlaq Road with bases and foundation platform for these sculptures being developed.