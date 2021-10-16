Delhi: Suspected sharpshooter behind murder of ASI’s son arrested

New Delhi: A suspected sharpshooter, who had been absconding after allegedly killing the son of an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) last week, was caught in an encounter with the police in Dwarka.

Police said the suspect, identified as Anil Joon, who was shot in the knees during the encounter and is currently undergoing treatment, allegedly had plans to carry out more such murders.

Police said that on October 7, the ASI’s teen son, Takesh, was hacked to death by Joon and a few accomplices. An FIR was registered under sections 302 (murder), 120 (B) (criminal conspiracy) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC at the Chhawla police station.

During the course of investigation, police identified Joon, a resident of Najafgarh, as one of the attackers and it was ascertained that the criminal is an active member of Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu gang. Investigators said he was planning to carry out more such attacks to spread fear and extort money during the ongoing festival season.

Police said they received information about his movement and laid a trap near Dhoolsiras Chowk in Dwarka.

Joon, who came there on a bike, was asked to surrender but instead, he took out a pistol and fired upon the police team which hit the bulletproof jacket of two cops.

Joon was hit in the knees during counter fire, following which he was taken to the hospital where he is undergoing treatment. A case was registered under relevant sections of the IPC and the Arms Act.