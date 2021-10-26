Delhi: Two men arrested, six minors apprehended for killing man during robbery

Four days after a 42-year-old electrician was stabbed to death on a busy road in central Delhi’s West Patel Nagar for resisting an armed robbery, the police on Tuesday said they had arrested two men and apprehended six minor boys in connection with the crime. The alleged accused had stabbed the electrician in his abdomen before robbing him of his mobile phone, ₹3,000 cash, a gold ring and Aadhaar card, the police said.

The electrician, identified by his first name as Manoj, lived with his family in Baba Faridpuri area near West Patel Nagar and worked at an electronic showroom in Baljeet Nagar, police said.

“The knife used in the crime was recovered along with Manoj’s stolen phone and Aadhaar card. The suspects spent the looted money,” said a senior police officer privy to the case investigation, adding that nearly 60 police personnel scanned footage from over 400 CCTV cameras in a 1km radius of the scene of crime to identify and nab the suspects.

The arrested men were identified as Sikahdar alias Sikku,21, and Vivek Singh,20. The six apprehended teenagers are between the age of 15 and 17, police said. One of them was previously involved in a case of assault and wrongful restraint. All of them have been booked for murder and dacoity, said deputy commissioner of police (central) Shweta Chauhan.

The incident is the latest in a series of snatching and robbery cases in which the victims suffered fatal or serious injuries besides losing their valuables. According to Delhi Police data, Delhi reported 5,108 snatching cases till August 15 this year -- 851 more than what was reported during the same period in 2020. Similarly, robbery cases increased by 178 till August 15 this year to touch 1,264, as compared to 1,086 cases reported during the same period in 2020.

On October 22 around 8.30 pm, Manoj was returning home from his workplace when a group of eight persons allegedly cornered him on a busy road in Block 35, West Patel Nagar. They held him at knifepoint and made him hand over the cash and other belongings. But Manoj resisted their bid to rob him and ran towards a lane while screaming for help.But the suspects chased him and one of them stabbed him in the abdomen.

“At least 50 people were present near the spot where Manoj was stabbed. But by the time they would come to his aid, the suspects had fled after snatching his cash, phone and other belongings,” said the officer.

A local resident identified the victim and informed his employer, who immediately arrived there and informed his family members. The police too arrived there after being informed about the crime. They found Manoj bleeding on the road and rushed him to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his wounds.

“We scanned the footage from over 400 CCTV cameras and identified all suspects. All of them have been caught,” said DCP Chauhan.

Around seven hours before Manoj’s murder, a 41-year-old woman from Darjeeling fractured her left arm, and her 48-year-old friend and the driver of the auto-rickshaw in which the two were travelling suffered injuries after the vehicle overturned during her struggle to fend off two men on a motorcycle, who tried to snatch her phone near the Sarai Kale Khan flyover in south Delhi. The snatchers managed to speed away with the cellphone, leaving the two women and the auto driver injured on the flyover. They have not been arrested as yet.