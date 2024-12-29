Delhiwale: A portrait of Rukhsar

All the 55 years of Rukhsar’s life have been spent in Old Delhi’s Turkman Gate area. This cold afternoon, ensconced within a small room, steps away from the aforementioned gateway, Rukhsar agrees to become a part of our Proust Questionnaire series, in which citizens are nudged to make “Parisian parlour confessions”, all to explore our distinct experiences. Rukshar in the Turkman Gate area. (HT Photo)

The principal aspect of your personality.

I’m into naach-gana (singing and dancing). People like me are sometimes born with both the genders, and sometimes not. Let me be clear. I was born a male, and I think of myself as a male.

Your favourite qualities in a man.

He should talk with mohabbat (love).

Your favourite qualities in a woman.

She should love a man.

Your chief characteristic.

I have performed hajj twice. I regularly make a pilgrimage to Mata Vaishno Devi, and to Ganga ji in Haridwar. I believe in Mansa Devi. I go to many dargahs and temples, and serve food to poor people from the money I earn through naach-gana.

What do you appreciate the most in your friends?

They should understand other people’s pain. Speaking of myself, I have only one friend. We met 16 years ago. He is the love of my life… all I want is his happiness. I even arranged his wedding, paying for all the expenses. He is now a father of three children. He manages my naach-gana.

Your main fault.

Gazing at cute-looking men.

Your favourite occupation.

Dancing at people’s houses during weddings and childbirths.

Your idea of happiness.

Eating a good amount of food, and then lying down to sleep.

Your idea of misery.

In life, you suffer, you also have fun. I never show my grief to the world.

Where would you like to live?

Ajmer. I’ll soon be going there to visit the dargah of Hazrat Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti.

Your favourite colour.

Kaala (black).

Your heroes/heroines in real life.

Ranjita Guru. She lives in Trilokpuri. I’m her chela (disciple).

Your favourite food and drink.

Dal, White and Blue (whisky).

Your favourite names.

Asha, Shahista, Nagma, Muskan, Chattoo, Manno.

Faults for which you have the most tolerance.

When people make fun of me.