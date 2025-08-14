Delhiwale: Best Independent Day sama

Tomorrow is Pandrah Agast—15 August, aka Azadi Diwas, aka Independence Day. Some officegoers might enjoy the day as chutti from work. But you may avail of your life’s best 15th August celebrations by heading to the Jama Masjid area in Old Delhi. Reach there around afternoon. The gallis and kuchas around that time erupt into mass jubilation, swelling into an energy so frenzied that it has to be experienced to be believed. You may avail your life’s best 15th August celebrations by heading to the Jama Masjid area in Old Delhi. (HT)

No doubt, there must be other places in the city with joyous freedom day celebrations, but the sama (ambience) is extraordinary in this part of the capital, with nothing official about it.

The historic quarter’s Independence Day countdown starts a few days in advance of the big day. Market-lanes glow in rainbows of saffron, white and green. The colours of the national flag claim entire lanes in myriad ways. Stalls and shops start selling the tricolour in the form of chooris, kangans, caps, dupattas, T-shirts, kurtas, frocks, hair bands, ribbons, scarves, friendship bands, pencil boxes, tiny table fans… including cakes! To be sure, the street hawkers still hawk the everyday fruits and veggies, but many respectfully hoist a small paper flag on their cart.

In the morning, a good number of people stroll through the bazar in dresses themed after the flag colours (see photo from a previous Pandrah Agast). The excitement is not limited to markets. The tiranga comes up on every rooftop. Balconies and windows too bear the flag. Loud music takes over the neighbourhood air. The screechy bazar loudspeakers, which, on other days, would warn shoppers of pickpockets and unclaimed suspicious objects, turn on patriotic melodies. The powerful film song “Dil diya hai jaan bhi denge” tends to be the most played. The sentimental “Ae mere watan ke logo” is almost as popular—the great Lata Mangeshkar sang it memorably in 1963 to invoke the supreme sacrifice of our jawans in the India-China war. The site of her rendition was Ramlila Maidan, which lies just outside the Walled City. Prime Minister Nehru was present on stage, and legend has it that he was seen wiping his tears. By afternoon, localities, especially the streets around Chitli Qabar Chowk, start to play English pop songs, and dance music as well.

This is also the day when Purani Dili roofs are hijacked by kite flyers in white kurta-pajama. From their respective rooftops, these young men periodically exhale festive cries in unison. The atmosphere is so infectious that even shy introverts join the shorgul. Fireworks start after sunset. Last year, a particularly brilliant dazzle sent many on Chatta Shaikh Mangloo street to look up and cry out O! O!