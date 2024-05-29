 Delhiwale: Citizen Vinod in peak heat | Latest News Delhi - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Delhiwale: Citizen Vinod in peak heat

ByMayank Austen Soofi
May 30, 2024 05:28 AM IST

Delhi heatwave: Vinod Kumar sells sattu ghol on scorching streets for ₹10 per glass, providing instant energy to laborers and locals.

It is unbearably hot these days—such words lack heft unless one dares to walk on Delhi’s streets during the burning midday hours. Many Delhiwale have no choice but to continue doing exactly that everyday, exposing themselves uninterruptedly to the dangerously blistering sun.

This is Vinod Kumar’s first stint as a sattu ghol hawker in his street vending career. Outside the summer months, he sells boiled eggs. (HT Photo)
This is Vinod Kumar’s first stint as a sattu ghol hawker in his street vending career. Outside the summer months, he sells boiled eggs. (HT Photo)

Look around in Old Delhi’s Fasil Road— rickshaw pullers are plying their rickshaws, fruit sellers are selling their fruit, labourers are hauling bricks on their carts, and Vinod Kumar is hawking the cold sattu ghol on the dusty roadside ( 10 per glass).

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The mild-mannered man is battling the extreme heat by sheltering under a multicoloured parasol. The stall is basic, the drink is inside a large green thermos.

Sattu, or roasted jau/channa powder, is a staple in many parts of the country, including Bihar. It is stuffed in parathas, downed with milk, and eaten with rice. It becomes sattu ghol when mixed with water. A sattu aficionado may prefer the sour version spiked with lemon juice, salt, roasted cumin and crushed mint leaves. Delhi’s pavements are partial to the plain meetha edition—sattu water with lots of sugar, which gives instant energy, particularly necessary to those customers whose work demands great physical exertion.

This is Vinod Kumar’s first stint as a sattu ghol hawker in his street vending career. Outside the summer months, he sells boiled eggs. “Nobody wants to eat eggs in such heat, I make a temporary shift every summer.”

Until last year, he spent the summer months as a temporary worker in a small footwear factory at Anand Parbat. “No work there this year,” he says.

The Walled City’s lanes are currently teeming with sattu drink wale. Most vendors crisscross the lanes through the scorching heat, carrying cloth-covered buckets filled with sattu ghol, with ice chunks floating on top. Take Sattu ghol vendor Sunny. His day starts at 5am and ends at 7pm. When the rains arrive in July, and demand for the drink plummets, he will return to being a peanut hawker.

As the afternoon heat grows more intense, Vinod Kumar opens his lunchbox. Wife Lalita has packed rotis with turai and dal. Meanwhile, humans continue to throng the inhumanly heated street.

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Delhi. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Delhi / Delhiwale: Citizen Vinod in peak heat
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On