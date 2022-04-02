Delhiwale: Cooling off in Shakarpur
The noon’s hot white light is entwined with the dusty air. The traffic on the main road is stubbornly stationary, yet it remains a noisy anarchy. Such are the joys of summertime Shakarpur.
And then you enter the narrow, partly-shaded Gali No. 3, and in it, a long, dimly hall with dark wood tables and string chairs.
‘Cotea’ is like a whiff of cool air. Opened in March, this lounge space has such a comfortably indeterminate character that you may as well be catching your tired breath in some cosy coffee shop of a mall or airport anywhere across the world. But this is only the first impression.
Soon, a band of chatty regulars troop in and you shift closer to the pulse of the east Delhi neighbourhood. These young men and women are students at a nearby coaching institute for medical entrance exams.
The area is crammed with these coaching centres; the walls around the adjacent Lakshmi Nagar Metro station are plastered with faces of teachers and topper students. The three girls and three boys in the café have taken advantage of a 15-minute break between two classes to treat themselves to a mayonnaise veg sandwich. And “thank you very much, but we don’t want to be snapped because” — one girl explains — “my parents will be furious if they discover that I am outside the classroom.”
The café’s three founders (seen on the right in the photo) are themselves alumni of the area’s coaching institutes — Manas Varshney (from Chandausi town) is a CA finalist; Digvijay Singh Rajawat (from Bhind) is preparing for his SSC CPO exam; Ujjwal Tomar (from Morena) is a hotel management graduate.
Minutes later, the medical college aspirants rush back to their classes. Everything falls silent, until another gang from another coaching institute marches in. Afterwards, a ‘couple’ enters.
Soon, they are gone as well, including two of the three founders who step out briefly to deliver orders to nearby places (the third founder is usually busy in the kitchen).
The café is now completely empty. The television set on the wall behind the counter is playing Hindi film songs on mute. A young man in shorts appears. He settles down with an unusual book that has never been spotted by this reporter in any other café in this vast city — The Art of Not Being Governed: An Anarchist History of Upland Southeast Asia.
A cup of cappuccino, sprinkled with chocolate powder, costs ₹35.
Delhi closes 1,000 jab centres, terminates services of vaccinators and nurses
With a majority of Capital's adult and teenage population receiving their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccination , the Delhi government on Friday shut more than half its vaccination centres that were operational in schools and other non-health facilities. According to the government's Co-WIN dashboard, Delhi on Friday conducted its vaccination drive only from 488 centres, down from 1,489 a week ago. Of them, 401 were government-run, while the remaining 87 were private centres.
With caseload low, experts split on mask fine removal
The Delhi Disaster Management Authority's move (DDMA) to do away with fines for not wearing masks in public places in the national capital, citing a significant dip in the number of Covid-19 cases, has health experts divided on whether this was the right time to make masks optional. Read Digital detox: Doors open for physical-only classes in Delhi Until Friday, people who do not wear masks in public places were fined ₹500.
Punjab transport department fixes speed limit for vehicles in school zones
The transport department, Punjab, on Friday issued a notification fixing vehicular speed in the school zones to 25 km per hour. Vehicles included in the list are buses, trucks, cars, and also two and three-wheelers. Harpreet Singh, president of Avoid Accident, an NGO, said he took up the matter with the state department as the Union government had already notified the speed limit five years ago.
No fines for not wearing masks: State govt order
The Delhi health department on Friday issued an order doing away with the need to levy fines on people for not wearing masks in public places, a day after the Delhi Disaster Management Authority agreed to lift the rule in the wake of a significant improvement in the Covid-19 situation.
Money laundering case: ED attaches assets worth ₹4 crore of Punjab ex-SSP
The Enforcement Directorate has provisionally attached immovable or movable assets worth ₹4.07 crore of former senior superintendent of police of the Punjab Police, Surjit Singh Grewal under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, on Thursday. Grewal was posted as SSP (vigilance) at Jalandhar and Ferozepur ranges. An FIR was registered on December 21, 2017, in which Grewal was accused of indulging in corruption and misusing office during his service.
