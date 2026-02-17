Delhiwale: “Desi boy,” the poet

The Hindi words are displayed in English letters—Kadak Chai. The sign is made from thermocol and sprinkled with shiny multi-coloured tinsel. It resembles a school project—one of those assignments given by a crafts teacher that are completed at home with generous help from parents or elder didi-bhayya. He has signed his name on almost every flyer. (Mayank Austen Soofi)

The blingy sign actually belongs to a uniquely lyrical tea house. To start with, the place in Old Delhi’s Dilli Gate Bazar has a most unusual name. The name “Desi Boy Chai Wala” is painted boldly in blue and yellow across a black banner. The real wonder is within the tea house. The tiled walls and the glass shelves are pasted over with handwritten pages bearing “nazam” (verses). The witty words are accompanied by sketches of chai cups and glasses. Naturally, the correct way to give you a sense of the extraordinary setup is by simply reading aloud some of the many wall verses (the original Hindustani has been loosely translated into English for this page).

Daurti hui zindagi mein thehrav dhoondte hainJab hamara dil na lage hum chai dhoondte hain(We seek a pause in this fast-moving lifeWhen we are discontent, we seek the slowness of tea)

Na chand la sakta hoonNa taare la sakta hoonAapke liye chai bana sakta hoon(I cannot bring you the moonNor the starsI can make you tea)

Rakt daan karne gaya thaDoctor ne mana kar diyaBol rahe hainKhoon ki jagahChai nikal rahi hai(I went to donate bloodThe doctor refusedSaying that instead of bloodTea is flowing)

Zindagi kuch yun jiya karunDil naram aur chai garam piya karun(Live like this styleKeep the heart soft and the tea hot)

Na ishq chahiyeNa rai chahiyeSardi ka mausam haiBas chai chahiye(Neither do I want romanceNor any opinionIt is the winter seasonI just want tea)

Jo garmi mein chai peete hainWohi asli zindagi jeete hain(Those who drink tea in summerThey are the ones truly alive)

Tumhe laga tumhari rai ki zaroorat haiMain thak gaya hoonMujhe chai ki zaroorat hai(You thought I’m in need of your opinionsI’m tired of thoseI need chai)

The tea house poet-artist is no recluse. He has signed his name on almost every flyer. Indeed, the young Shahnawaz is the self-proclaimed Desi Boy of the chai house. He asserts that he had composed all these lines. Tonight, he is standing behind the counter, administering the stall. The tea house opens daily from six in the morning to midnight.