Heat and dust. Autos and buses. The evening rush is surging along Central Delhi’s Mathura Road. A sluggish stream of noise and impatience beneath the grainy gold of a dying sun. Abruptly in this setting appears an otherworldly figure in sherwani and astrakhan cap, wading through the exhaust and commotion in fluent grace. Poet Mateen Amrohi is returning home from a book launch. He graciously agrees to join our Proust Questionnaire series, in which citizens are nudged to make “Parisian parlour confessions”, all to explore our distinct experiences. Delhiwale: Every inch a poet

The principal aspect of your personality.

I write prose. I write poetry.

Where would you like to live?

Two places. Delhi, where I already live, and Amroha in UP, where I was born on the day of Eid in 1937. Yes, I’m turning 90 next year. Amroha town is part of my pen name as well.

Your favorite qualities in a person.

Should have naram (soft) and sanjeeda (serious) nature. My name means sanjeeda.

What do you appreciate the most in your friends?

Main uss par fida hoon, aur woh mujh par fida ho. (I should be devoted to the friend, and the friend should be devoted to me.)

Your main fault.

My excessive passion for poetry. If it were not for poetry, I would have held a high position in life. As Ghalib said:

Ishq ne Ghalib nikamma kar diya,

Varna hum bhi aadmi thhe kaam ke.

(Love has rendered Ghalib useless, Otherwise, I too was a man of worth.)

What would be your greatest misfortune?

It has already happened. I loved my wife the most. Kaneez Fatima died some years ago, at 75.

If not yourself, who would you be?

An engineer. I hold a diploma in mechanical engineering.

Your favorite poets.

Khumar Barabankvi, Shamim Jaipuri, Ali Sardar Jafri, Jigar Moradabadi. Ghalib lives in my heart. And also Ghulam Hamdani Mushafi, who came before Ghalib. He was from my hometown, Amroha.

Your heroes in real life.

Ehsan Usmani. He was my Ustad, my teacher. I studied at his school in Amroha. He helped me develop my love for poetry. I also learned a great deal from Professor Ali Mohammad Khusro, who served as the Vice-Chancellor of Aligarh Muslim University. In long-ago days, we often went out together for shikar (hunting). I also salute Aqil Ahmad, literary critic and scholar.

The natural talent you’d like to be gifted with.

Permit me to answer with a line by Ghalib:

Hazaaron khwahishen aisi ke har khwahish pe dam nikle.

(All my thousands of desires are such that each desire might cost me my life.)

Your motto in life.

Live with sharafat (good manners).