Delhiwale: In a fakeer’s mind

Wearing a green topi, he describes himself as a darvesh, a fakeer. Seated one night in a remote corner of the Sufi shrine of Hazrat Nizamuddin Auliya in central Delhi, Javed Ali agrees to become a part of our Proust Questionnaire series, in which citizens are nudged to make "Parisian parlour confessions", all to explore our distinct experiences.

The principal aspect of your personality.

My ability to love everyone.

Your favourite qualities in a person.

The ability to never be angry.

What do you appreciate the most in your friends?

All my friendships ended the day I became a fakeer. My only dost is God. I appreciate everything about the God.

Your idea of happiness.

When I’m with a person who is talking to me sweetly.

Your idea of misery?

I no longer feel grief.

If not yourself, who would you be?

I used to be a thekedar. Then I fell ill, had a surgery in my stomach. It didn’t help. I became so weak that I could no longer work… My family asked me to come back home—I’m from a village in UP’s Hamirpur. I have a wife there, and three sons, and two daughters… but I became a fakeer.

Where would you like to live?

Here in Delhi. At night, I sleep on the footpath.

Your heroes in real life.

I never received love in my childhood. My mother died when I was very young. My father was a hot-tempered man.

What do you hate the most?

Dirty water, I mean alcohol.

The natural talent you’d like to be gifted with.

Each time I need anything, I pray to God, and God gives me a solution to address that need.

How do you wish to die?

Khushboo wali maut. I want to leave this world while the air around me is perfumed with a nice scent. I always carry a small bottle of ittar with me.

What is your present state of mind?

I’m seeing a tree in my mind’s eye. It is telling me that I should not go by the shape and number of its leaves, and that I should try its fruit, which, it tells me, is very sweet.

Your motto in life.

I always pray for everyone to be happy.