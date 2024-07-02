 Delhiwale: Of silence and song | Latest News Delhi - Hindustan Times
Delhiwale: Of silence and song

ByMayank Austen Soofi
Jul 02, 2024 04:58 PM IST

Ramjas Path in Daryaganj, a serene lane with pilkhan trees and unique street vendors, anticipates the return of students to the nearby school after summer break.

The lane is steeped in pin drop silence, what teachers at the school ahead might expect from their students.

Scores of rickshaws are parked on both sides of the lane. (HT Photo)
Scores of rickshaws are parked on both sides of the lane. (HT Photo)

The short Ramjas Path in Daryaganj is lined with a handful of enormous pilkhans, whose thick brown branches gently spread upon the lane, colonising the upper altitudes, hiding much of the sky from the earth. A pair of vessels are hanging from a branch high up in the air; one of those is said to filled with grain for birds, another is filled with water. Aam panna seller Yameen shows a rope-and-pulley apparatus equipped around the tree’s wrinkled trunk. “It brings down the vessels to our level for us to refill them every two days.”

This unbearably hot, humid Sunday afternoon, scores of rickshaws are parked on both sides of the lane. Some of these rickshaws have shirts and towels draped on them; the passenger seats are claimed by their pullers, their legs dangling. One of them turns half-asleep, sighing, “Jai Siya Ram.”

The murmur dissolves into the street’s concentrated silence. Another puller calls out in a similar tone—“Arre mere sarkar.”

Meanwhile, ensconced under a tree, ice seller “Maharaj ji” is sleepily sitting beside the sheeted slabs of his “baraf-factory” ice. Fanning himself slowly with a haath ka punkah, his head bobs down, chin almost touching the chest. He resolutely lifts the head, only for it to bob down again.

The shelved wall in the lane’s only chai stall is arrayed out with dozens of mobile phones, plugged to a switchboard with many sockets. These are phones of the street’s rickshaw pullers. Tea man Deepak charges 10 to charge a mobile to full capacity. His late father’s garlanded portrait hangs beside the soft drink refrigerator. The stall dates back to 1965. The Ramjas Girls Senior Secondary School at the end of the street is from 1961.

White-haired rickshaw puller Bhola walks over to the tea stall, muttering, “I’m from Kashi, land of the Ganga.” In a voice full on passion, he breaks into the mid-portion of an old film song:

Ladakpan khel mein khoya

Jawani neend bhar soya

Budhapa dekh kar roya

(Boyhood lost in mischief

Youth gone in a snooze

Now weeping in old age)

Waving at the empty lane, he predicts the immediate future. “The school is opening tomorrow after the long summer break, you will not find a spot to even stand.”

