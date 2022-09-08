Delhiwale: Of stones and shadows
The cottony clouds are almost touching the jagged tops of the stone walls. A bunch of boys and girls are playfully loitering about the stone arches. The elderly man on the stone floor has his mobile phone screen glowing brighter than the rising moon. As the evening inches closer to the night, the monument and the people in it, lose their corporeality. They become papercut silhouettes.
They say that Jahaz Mahal looks like a jahaz, a ship. Although it is another kind of jahaz, the hawai jahaz, that is appearing frequently in the sky directly above the Jahaz Mahal. The lights of these planes are blinking furiously as they prepare to land in the city’s airport. Close by is a hauz, or lake, built by Sultan Iltutmish. Jahaz Mahal’s reflection on its rippling wavelets were said to resemble a ship on sail. The name, ship palace, took off from that impression.
Every year after the monsoons, the Lodhi-era monument hosts music and dances as part of Phoolwalon ki Sair, a historic festival in which phool are offered to shrines in Mehrauli, a south Delhi region crammed with ruins of almost every significant historical timeline. The pandemic has kept the festival suspended for the last two years. No clarity about it this year either. Whatever, nobody needs an excuse to explore Jahaz Mahal’s most delicate beauty, primarily borne out of light and darkness.
In clear cloudless afternoons, the sunshine crisscrossing through the stone palace splits the interiors into zones of brightness and shade. The air in some of the little chambers are diffused into a vaporous gold glow, while other alcoves and corridors lie submerged in a cooling dimness. Traipsing through these spaces is thrilling, like transgressing through forbidden boundaries.
Jahaz Mahal sheds more beauty in the evening, after the sunset. This moment, at 7.09pm, the centuries-old edifice appears soft and fragile, as if its stones were hewed out of darkness. The facing park is peopled with a few loners. The crouching figure of a solitary man is making two shadows on the ground (see photo). As he gets up, the man’s twins become a single shadow, which magnifies into gigantic proportions and fleetingly falls on the Mahal’s walls.
Law minister Rijiju trains guns at Kejriwal over report of pending salaries in Punjab
Union law minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday attacked AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal over a news report that the party-led Punjab government is yet to clear the salaries of its employees for August. Rijiju said, “Kejriwal wants to make India World's No 1 but what has he done to Punjab within a year?”
BSF foils cross-border smuggling bid in Fazilka, seizes 8.5kg drugs, ammunition
The Border Security Force on Wednesday foiled a cross-border smuggling bid by Pakistan-based smugglers and recovered 6kg heroin, 2.5kg opium and 50 cartridges in Fazilka. The contraband was discovered after BSF personnel of the 66th battalion, posted at the Mohar Jamsher border outpost in the Abohar sector noticed suspicious movement across the fence in the morning. Earlier on Tuesday, the BSF had seized 3.7 kg of heroin in Jhangad Bhaini village.
PM Modi pays respects to late Karnataka minister Umesh Katti
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his respects to the late cabinet minister of Karnataka, Umesh Katti, who breathed his last on Tuesday night. Umesh Katti was a minister for forest, food, civil supplies and consumer affairs departments of Karnataka government. Umesh Katti was in the news earlier for demanding a separate state for the northern Karnataka region for its development (deeplink story pls).
₹20,000-cr Faridkot royal property dispute: Apex court upholds HC order
Putting an end to the 30-year-long fight for inheriting the royal riches of the erstwhile maharaja of Faridkot, Sir Harinder Singh Brar, the Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the Punjab and Haryana high court's order awarding the majority share in the ₹20,000-crore property to his daughters –Amrit Kaur and Deepinder Kaur – and dissolved the Maharawal Khewaji Trust, which had been looking after the properties.
WATCH: Volvo bus skids on slippery road amid rain, avoids crash by inches
Rain looked to claim more lives in Karnataka as a Volvo bus avoided an accident in a near miss on the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway near Bidadi. The bus, a KSRTC Airavat, was ferrying several passengers on board. Fortunately, nobody was hurt in the incident. It is not clear if anyone was hurt in that accident.
