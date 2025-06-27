Delhiwale: People’s person

It is a must for any Delhi citizen planning to travel abroad to at least once enter this sprawling basement complex tucked under Shivaji Stadium metro station. Here is the office of VFS Global, the company to which most foreign embassies have outsourced their visa application procedures. The friendly staffers examining the necessary documents sit behind their formidable counter, exercising extraordinary patience with nervous visa applicants. Rohit Taneja is a “visa manager” for the Schengen countries of Europe. (HT)

Rohit Taneja is one of those staffers. He is a “visa manager” for the Schengen countries of Europe. Like any of us with an office job, he has his identity firmly stitched into the fabric of his workplace. But he has an additional identity, possessing its distinct set of aspirations.

This evening in Connaught Place, on way to the metro station, the home-bound commuter in black t-shirt feels frank enough to share his longtime dream. “I’m a people’s person, I like meeting people from various backgrounds, and gain insight into their life… I then like to share those insights with the world.” He pauses for a moment, and says: “I also want to bring out the truth… that’s why I want to be a journalist.”

Just how to go about it? In this city of networkers, Rohit has no contact in newspapers or TV news channels. He isn’t personally acquainted with any journalist. Six years ago, he says, he attempted the entrance exam for a post-graduate diploma in the prestigious Indian Institute of Mass Communication, but couldn’t crack it. While private institutes for similar studies exist, their fee requirements go beyond his budget. Even so, the man is trying. Two years back, he launched a YouTube channel called Citevent in which he uploads edited excerpts of video interviews that he routinely conducts with citizens, using his mobile phone.

Now 29, Rohit remarks he is still hopeful of becoming a professional journalist.

What if it doesn’t happen?

“I’ll then be a freelancer on YouTube.”

A day after this encounter, Rohit sends his considered thoughts over the WhatsApp. “As a visa consultant, I have the unique privilege of meeting people from all walks of life. Each day brings new faces, new stories, and a fresh perspective on how diverse life journeys unfold across the globe. What may seem like a routine job on the surface—reviewing applications and guiding clients—actually offers something far deeper: a constant reminder of the power of ambition, resilience, and human connection.”