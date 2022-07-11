Delhiwale: Portrait of a lady
- On the death of a fellow citizen
There is no sign of her things — neither of her bundle, which served as a pillow at night, nor of her hand fan.
She lived on this spot of the pavement for more than 40 years, here in Hazrat Nizamuddin Basti.
Shabana Banu died about three weeks ago. Sadiq, an alm seeker like her who lives on this same pave, recalls the fateful morning. “She was sleeping on the patri, covered in a (rain-proof) plastic sheet, for it had rained at night…. some unknown biker ran his wheel upon her leg.” Sadiq woke up at 5am on hearing Shabana Banu cry in pain. The elderly woman asked him to get her a glass of chai. She passed away soon afterwards.
Quiet and gentle, Shabana Banu was capable of staying silent (and sitting still) for long hours. Her roofless living quarter was a portion of the pavement on the main lane of the Basti. There she sat during the day, and there she slept at night. Pilgrims on their way to a sufi shrine in the neighbourhood would occasionally give her money. A native of Hyderabad, Shabana Banu was a young widow when she arrived in Delhi years ago, with her little boy. Her life saw no transformative alterations in this city, except that she became a grandmother of four. She, however, lived alone, while her son lived with his family on another pavement nearby. Until some years ago, she would often be seen at night in company of her eldest granddaughter Firdaus, who liked to sleep with her “dadi” (see this photo taken in 2019).
The great event in Shabana Banu’s life occurred when her son died in a road accident three years ago. She had told this reporter how, on the night of Asif’s death, “I had bought him dal chawal and aloo bhaji in plastic packets… I had no idea that would be his last meal.”
Shahana Banu’s final rites were performed by scores of people who lived or worked on this same pavement, says flower seller Annu. She was buried in Panj Peeran Qabristan, the graveyard where her son was buried before her.
2 held for killing Delhi man after ‘arms deal fell through’
A week after a 40-year-old builder and professional shooter, who had alleged links with Delhi gangsters, was shot dead outside the builder, Amit Goel's office at Jwalaheri market near Paschim Vihar, the crime branch of the Delhi Police on Sunday said they have solved the murder and arrested prime suspect Deepanshu Sharma alias Deepak, an associate of the slain builder, from Rohtak in Haryana.
Delhi cop pulled up after video of him slapping boy goes viral
A video clip, purportedly of a policeman slapping a boy, was widely circulated on social media on Sunday, prompting the Delhi Police to issue a statement clarifying that disciplinary action has been taken against the constable in the video over for his alleged misconduct. A Twitter user posted the video from her account, saying: “A Delhi police officer aggressively slapped a boy over a skateboard.” HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the clip.
Delhi govt ups action against owners of vehicles without pollution papers
In a city where pollution is a menace for much of the year, 1.7 million vehicles registered in Delhi, including 300,000 cars, do not have valid pollution under control certificates, officials of the transport department have said, adding that these certificates are to be renewed periodically, usually every year, to ensure tailpipe emission control.
As rain leaves Delhi thirsty again, experts focus on ‘heat island effect’
Although it rained in Punjab, Haryana and parts of Uttar Pradesh, showers largely gave Delhi a miss over the weekend, despite a yellow alert by the India Meteorological Department, which predicted light to moderate rainfall over the Capital. Independent experts, meanwhile, said the 'urban heat island' effect, which occurs when cities replace natural land cover with dense concretisation that absorb and retain heat, could be a factor at fault for the dry spell.
Delhi power bills jump 2-6% as key surcharge hiked
Power bills in the national capital have increased 2% to 6%, starting mid-June, with power regulator Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission allowing distribution companies (discoms) to levy an “additional” power purchase adjustment cost (PPAC) surcharge on consumers to offset a rise in coal and gas prices and the increased dependency on short-term power purchases (STPPs), officials in the know of the matter have said.
