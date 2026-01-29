Delhiwale: Portrait of a lady

She is finally done for the day. Roshan Khatoon, a housekeeper, has just finished her evening work in a central Delhi household, and is getting ready to leave for home. With an umbrella and pithu bag in hand, she patiently agrees to become a part of our Proust Questionnaire series, in which citizens are nudged to make “Parisian parlour confessions”, all to explore our distinct experiences. Roshan Khatoon, a housekeeper, has just finished her evening work in a central Delhi household, and is getting ready to leave for home. With an umbrella and pithu bag in hand, she patiently agrees to become a part of our Proust Questionnaire series. (HT Photo)

Your hero in real life.

My husband. We had a love marriage—I first met Salman on Instagram about three years ago. My first husband was not good to me, but Salman loves my three children and takes care of them as if they were his own. My children call him Papa. I love him a lot.

The principal aspect of your personality.

I am very hardworking. I wake up every morning at seven, get the children ready for school, pack the lunchbox for my husband, who works as a raj mistri. I also prepare lunch for the children in advance (for them to eat after they return from school). Then I leave my home. I work as a housekeeper in three houses. I return home late at night, around nau baje.

What do you appreciate the most in your friends?

To be with me in times of sukh and dukh. I have only one true friend. Our dosti goes back to my childhood. She lives far from Delhi—in Bihar, Darbhanga side, my home district.

Your idea of happiness.

Being with my husband. Especially when he takes us for a picnic at India Gate.

Where would you like to live?

In my mummy’s house.

Your favourite film hero.

I watch Bhojpuri films. My favrouite hero is Pawan Singh.

Your favourite names.

Mantasa, Feroze, Afroze—these are the names of my children.

What do you hate the most?

I only disliked one person, and he has left my life.

The talent you’d like to be gifted with.

I wanted to be a highly educated woman, but that couldn’t happen due to problems at home.

What is your present state of mind?

It is almost 9. My children must be waiting for me. Since it is raining, my employer has booked an Uber for me.

Faults for which you have the most tolerance.

I feel bad about many things, but try not to think about them too much.

Your motto in life.

To be always in harmony with my husband.