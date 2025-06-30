Delhiwale: Rain falling over the citizens

Monsoon rains have always been a dependable muse for artists. But for us Delhiwale, the actual lived experience of the season tends to be more complicated, especially in the landscape of our everyday life. The inconvenient puddles on way to the office, the sudden floods in the colony, the threat of mosquitoes (dengue!) at home, the snake sightings in the friendly park… the extra spendings from the hard-earned cash—take e-rickshaw driver Mushtaq. As the first monsoon showers raided the capital on Sunday, he was obliged to shell out hundred rupees to buy himself a plastic raincoat. So did many of his fellow drivers, here in Old Delhi. And while only a few hours have passed since the new acquisition, the raincoat is already showing wear and tear. Mushtaq hopes that it might last for ten more days, after which he will again have to spend hundred rupees more in buying another waterproof shield. This evening, despite the pouring rain, the friendly gent is sporty enough to pose for a portrait—see photo. Here are two places in which to experience the Delhi monsoon in a less discomforting manner. Both destinations are at two far ends of the megapolis, though united by a common element (figure out that commonality yourself!). While only a few hours have passed since the new acquisition, Mushtaq’s raincoat is already showing wear and tear. (HT)

Stroll into the pedestrian bridge of Sector 53-54 station of Gurugram’s Rapid Metro line. It overlooks the posh Golf Course Road lined with high-rises on both sides. Certain atmospheric conditions are needed to experience the magical potential of the setting. To start with, it has to be the evening time, just when the sun has gone but the light has not. And it should have stopped raining only a few minutes back. The rain clouds must still be blanketing the sky, but they ought to have split up in random places to reveal pools of evening light. When all these conditions are present, the sky, including the translucent clouds, are seen sheeted in sublime shades of pink. The sight then resembles a thing worthy enough to be a Louvre museum art exhibit.

Head to the British-era red brick railway bridge over the Hindon river in zila Ghaziabad. It is among the most scenic railway bridges in the region. The bridge’s six arches elegantly span the width of the river. During a heavy monsoon shower, the river flows with as much gusto as a mountain stream. The persistent rain ploughing into the river-water produces a mind-blowing sound, as if rice grains were falling from a great hight. This sound majestically echoes off the walls of the rail bridge arches. When a passing train clatters over the bridge, the rain-drenched scene looks surreal; the train almost an apparition, the rain beating against its shut windows. Lest we forget, the other side of the river has a cremation ghat; the occasional funeral pyre safely sheltered from the rain, being under a tin shed.