This weekday evening too, Asghari Begum is busy at work. She collects discarded things from the city’s footpaths and also doubles as an unofficial parking attendant at an informal roadside parking area in Central Delhi. While keeping an alert eye on the passing cars to see which drivers might need a parking space, she graciously agrees to take part in our Proust Questionnaire series, in which citizens are nudged to make “Parisian parlour confessions”, all to explore our distinct experiences. Delhiwale: Speaking from the heart

The principal aspect of your personality?

Ghar mein ladki, bahar ladka. (I’m a woman at home, a man outside.)

Your favourite occupation?

Eating the roti that I earn through my own hard work. Just now, a car stopped and a woman rolled down her window, handing me an empty juice ka dabba to dispose off. She gave me ten rupees for the service. Always eat from your own money!

Where would you like to live?

I live with my husband in a rented room. For many years, we lived on the patri (footpath). There, our household things would constantly be stolen. In the room, that doesn’t happen… but I would actually like to live in Kashmir, the land of thandi hawa (cold air) and baraf (snow).

Your favourite names?

Parveen Banu. That’s my daughter’s name. She lives in a boarding school.

Your favourite qualities in a person?

The person in front of me should acknowledge my presence, and I should also acknowledge his or her presence. Then it is called insaniyat (humanity).

What do you appreciate the most in your friends?

Friendship survives if the clap comes from both hands. If I help my friend, I should also get help or support from that friend.

Faults for which you have the most tolerance?

For most of my life I have lived among people living on the footpath. It is very tough there. So I forgive everyone for all their faults.

Your idea of happiness?

Like when you are talking to me. This makes me happy. Otherwise, nobody talks to anybody these days. Not even your own family.

Your favourite drink?

Chai is my jaan. Sometimes I also enjoy a cigarette.

How do you wish to die?

While laughing. More important than that, the expenses for my burial must come from my own money. I don’t want people collecting chanda (donations) to carry me to the graveyard.