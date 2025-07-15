Delhiwale: The grateful dad

Jaswinder Singh Khurana is a print media traditionalist. The auto-rickshaw driver daily reads newspapers, always the paper editions. His auto, in fact, tends to be decked with many dailies—see photo. “I like to keep myself informed of what is happening in the world… and reading the news on print helps me grasp the issues more deeply,” he says, adding that he reads the newspapers between rides, while waiting for customers. “Newspapers are also a good time-pass.” This afternoon, he agrees to become a part of our Proust Questionnaire series, in which citizens are nudged to make “Parisian parlour confessions”, all to explore our distinct experiences. Jaswinder Singh Khurana is a print media traditionalist. His auto in fact tends to be decked with the day’s many dailies. (HT)

Your idea of happiness.

One’s happiness comes from one’s family. Same for me. My family comprises of my Mrs, her name is Shobha; my son, Deep, who is in travel business; and my sister Kanwaljeet, who has been living with us since her husband passed away, some 30 years ago.

Your heroes in real life.

My son is like Ramayan kaal’s Shravan Kumar. Just as Shravan Kumar took his parents to pilgrimages, Deep took me and my wife to many holy places across India, including Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri, and Yamunotri. He took us on hawai jahaz for pilgrimages to Puri and Dwarka, and to temples in the south. We had never imagined we would ever fly in a plane. Our son made it happen. I’m grateful to him. He is my hero.

What do you appreciate the most in your friends?

But these days all friendships are centred around paisa.

Where would you like to live?

I live in Moti Nagar. There, I have my own house, earned by my own hard work. It has three rooms. I want to continue to live there.

Your favourite drink.

Water is the world’s best drink.

Your favourite names.

Prabhu Ram, Baba Deep Singh.

What do you hate the most?

Addiction to anything.

What is your present state of mind?

I’m thinking of the weather. Sometimes, it is humid, sometimes it is hot. Such things keep happening. I must continue to work. Driving the auto keeps me happy.