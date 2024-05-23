 Delhiwale: This way to Pahari Imli | Latest News Delhi - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Delhiwale: This way to Pahari Imli

ByMayank Austen Soofi
May 23, 2024 04:20 PM IST

In the heart of Pahari Imli, the legacy of Muhammed Rafi lives on through tailors at Bhai Majid's karkhana. Naseem Mirza's rich history is now carried by his descendants.

The love song from our grandfathers’ time is streaming out from a window atop the grocery of “Shadab ki dukan.” Up there is Bhai Majid’s “embroidery ka karkhana.” The hard-at-work tailors--Salimuddin, Arif, Shahbuddin and Jawed--are notorious for playing Muhammed Rafi’s romantic ditties all through the day, making this corner of Pahari Imli a shrine to the legendary singer.

The serpentine walkways of Pahari Imli, the tamarind hill, occasionally punctuates with brief flights of staircases, chipped and broken in places. (HT Photo)
The serpentine walkways of Pahari Imli, the tamarind hill, occasionally punctuates with brief flights of staircases, chipped and broken in places. (HT Photo)

Elsewhere, the serpentine walkways of Pahari Imli, the tamarind hill, occasionally punctuates with brief flights of staircases, chipped and broken in places. Long before Old Delhi was set up by Emperor Shahjahan, this land was likely a tree-covered hill. One of those trees must have been the tamarind tree that gave its name to the place. No tree of any kind is to be seen today.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

This afternoon, the lanes are deserted but sounds of sobbing, scolding, coughing, giggling are leaking out through windows and balconies. A drone-like din is coming from a moderately large printing press, just around the corner. The made-in-Germany “Original Heidelberg offset-letterset” printer there (see photo) must be spewing out fresh pages of a book-in-progress.

Nearby, a ow of stationeries is nestled close to late scholar Abdul Sattar’s book-filled residence. One of these shops often gets crowded with people holding infants in their arms. The stationery owner is well-regarded in the surroundings for performing “jhaar-phoonk” on babies diagnosed with jaundice.

Sadly, one person with an encyclopaedic insights into the old way of life in Pahari Imli is no longer alive. In his final years Naseem Mirza Changezi had grown frail, though he retained his forceful temperament. He would introduce himself as Genghis Khan’s 23rd descendant. Foreign writers routinely visited his mansion to give local colour to their Walled City stories. The venerable gent would show them a parchment that minutely linked his lineage to the Mongol conqueror. Naseem Mirza Changezi died in 2018, aged 108. The residence in which his descendants continue to live is tucked close to Pahari Imli’s highest point, on the other side of which lies the neighbouring hill of Pahari Bhojla.

Towards the lowest altitude of Pahari Imli stands a mosque called Imli Wali Masjid. No imli tree there either.

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Delhi. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Delhi / Delhiwale: This way to Pahari Imli
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On