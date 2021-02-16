IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhiwale: Vasudev’s world
Vasudev, whose tea stall lies on the roadside, midway between Hauz Khas village and Aurobindo Market in south Delhi.(HT Photo)
Vasudev, whose tea stall lies on the roadside, midway between Hauz Khas village and Aurobindo Market in south Delhi.(HT Photo)
delhi news

Delhiwale: Vasudev’s world

A calmly long-time stray-friendly tea stall by the roadside
READ FULL STORY
By Mayank Austen Soofi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 11:12 PM IST

The night is cold. Vasudev has rustled out a small fire from wooden twigs he picked up from the pavement. Dressed in cap and woollen overcoat, he is fortifying himself with a glass of steaming ginger chai. He is alone in his tea stall, which lies on the roadside, midway between Hauz Khas village and Aurobindo Market in south Delhi.

The establishment is very modest but very comfortable. A plank of cement laid across two chunks of concrete serves as a seat for customers. The boundary wall on the back is crowded with idols of many gods, giving the stall a homely feel, as if this open space were part of a cosy god-loving household. And even in the dark, you can sense the shadows of the many dogs milling about—they all are strays, but they feel loved here.

Read more: Delhiwale| Capital’s most beautiful door, perhaps

Pointing each of the shadows one by one, Vasudev says, “That’s Cheeku, Tiger, Meena—she is a lady, and Sheru.” Vasudev looks after their well-being. “Each day I buy one litre of milk, four packets of bread and a few packets of ‘biskuts’ for them,” he says in a flat tone, implying that these expenses are facts of life and thus non-negotiable.

A long-time resident of Hauz Khas village, Vasudev, 62 and a native of Madhubani in Bihar, founded his stall 35 years ago. This is like a fraction of a second compared to the centuries-old monuments scattered across this area. But compared to the highly unstable nightlife scene of the village, Vasudev’s stall is an ancestor to most of cafes and restaurants.

Read more: Delhiwale| Paradise in the midst of roses

He lives with his two sons, whom he raised as a single parent. “My wife, Seema Devi, died of a heart attack 25 years ago,” he says, drinking down the last dregs of chai from his glass.

Now Vasudev gets up, quietly fills up a large bowl with milk and bread, and walks towards one of the dogs sitting under a tree. “It’s his dinner time.” After serving the other strays their dinner, Vasudev will close the stall and walk home. His sons, back from work, will be waiting for him with freshly cooked dal chawal. His stall is open daily from 6am to 10pm.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhiwale
Close
Vasudev, whose tea stall lies on the roadside, midway between Hauz Khas village and Aurobindo Market in south Delhi.(HT Photo)
Vasudev, whose tea stall lies on the roadside, midway between Hauz Khas village and Aurobindo Market in south Delhi.(HT Photo)
delhi news

Delhiwale: Vasudev’s world

By Mayank Austen Soofi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 11:12 PM IST
A calmly long-time stray-friendly tea stall by the roadside
READ FULL STORY
Close
A health worker receives a Covid-19 vaccine shot, at AIIMS in New Delhi.
A health worker receives a Covid-19 vaccine shot, at AIIMS in New Delhi.
india news

Delhi records 94 new Covid-19 cases, lowest in over 9 months

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 10:41 PM IST
On Monday, the national capital had reported 134 cases and two deaths. The average number of daily infections has hovered between 131 to 158, according to government data.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union Minister of State Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy greets the attendee as he attends the 74th Raising Day of Delhi Police, in New Delhi(ANI Photo)
Union Minister of State Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy greets the attendee as he attends the 74th Raising Day of Delhi Police, in New Delhi(ANI Photo)
delhi news

Delhi Police tackled situation during R-Day violence responsibly, says minister

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 03:04 PM IST
  • The minister also said that the police thwarted the anti-national forces while exercising maximum restraint.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Members of various social organisation display placards during a protest against the arrest of climate activist Disha Ravi, in Bengaluru on Monday. (PTI Photo )
Members of various social organisation display placards during a protest against the arrest of climate activist Disha Ravi, in Bengaluru on Monday. (PTI Photo )
india news

Disha Ravi's arrest: 'False to say there were lapses', says Delhi Police chief

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 12:36 PM IST
The operation of Delhi Police has come under scrutiny by legal experts and activists.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Deep Sidhu, accused in the violence on Republic Day during a farmers' tractor rally, arrested by Delhi Police. (PTI Photo)
Actor Deep Sidhu, accused in the violence on Republic Day during a farmers' tractor rally, arrested by Delhi Police. (PTI Photo)
delhi news

Deep Sidhu, accused in Republic Day violence, remanded to 7-day police custody

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 12:53 PM IST
Police have alleged that Deep Sidhu was among “prominent players” behind the violence and “instigated the mob” by delivering “provocative speeches.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former JNU student leader Kanhaiya Kumar is among the accused. (File photo)
Former JNU student leader Kanhaiya Kumar is among the accused. (File photo)
delhi news

JNU sedition case: Delhi court takes cognisance, summons accused on March 15

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 01:52 PM IST
The court took cognisance of the charge sheet against former Jawaharlal Nehru University students Kanhaiya Kumar, Umar Khalid, Anirban Bhattacharya, and seven others
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nizamuddin Dargah embraces yellow to celebrate the Sufi Basant festival, every year. (Photo: Burhaan Kinu/HT)
Nizamuddin Dargah embraces yellow to celebrate the Sufi Basant festival, every year. (Photo: Burhaan Kinu/HT)
delhi news

Sufi Basant 2021: Spring arrives in hues of yellow at Hazrat Nizamuddin

By Mallika Bhagat, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 11:32 AM IST
The festival celebrations, which take place in memory of poet Amir Khusrow, will follow social distancing norms this year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi’s AQI has remained in the very poor zone for a while now. (File photo)
Delhi’s AQI has remained in the very poor zone for a while now. (File photo)
delhi news

Calm winds lead to poorer air quality, Delhi AQI at 305

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 08:37 AM IST
IMD has said that the air quality will deteriorate in the early morning hours and the pollution will clear out as the day progresses
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers at Tikri during the ongoing protest against the new farm laws, near New Delhi. (HT file)
Farmers at Tikri during the ongoing protest against the new farm laws, near New Delhi. (HT file)
delhi news

Farmers’ protest: Several Delhi borders points remain closed, traffic diverted

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 08:11 AM IST
For those coming to Delhi from Uttar Pradesh, Ghazipur border has been closed. The traffic police have advised them to take routes passing through Anand Vihar, DND, Loni DND and Apsara borders
READ FULL STORY
Close
BRICS Rose Garden in central Delhi’s diplomatic enclave of Chanakyapuri.(HT Photo)
BRICS Rose Garden in central Delhi’s diplomatic enclave of Chanakyapuri.(HT Photo)
delhi news

Delhiwale: Paradise in the midst of roses

By Mayank Austen Soofi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 01:54 AM IST
Soak in Delhi’s February blue sky in central Delhi’s diplomatic enclave—Chanakyapuri
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Delhi Gymkhana Club. (HT archive)
The Delhi Gymkhana Club. (HT archive)
delhi news

Government to run Gymkhana club for now

By Deeksha Bhardwaj
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 01:41 AM IST
M.M. Juneja, director general of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, took charge of the club on Monday, “As of now we have implemented the order and will look into the issues,” Juneja said. “The case will go on further on merit in the NCLT.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal(ANI)
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal(ANI)
opinion

CM Kejriwal writes: As world battled Covid, Delhi stood its ground, fought back

By Arvind Kejriwal
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 08:52 AM IST
As his government complete its first year in office (of its third term), Delhi’s chief minister recounts the challenges and achievements of the year that was and offers a glimpse into the road ahead.
READ FULL STORY
Close
DCP Yadav said that the woman’s employer had helped her son get an accommodation in his neighbourhood at Ghazipur village after his marriage earlier this month.(File Photo/ Representative image)
DCP Yadav said that the woman’s employer had helped her son get an accommodation in his neighbourhood at Ghazipur village after his marriage earlier this month.(File Photo/ Representative image)
delhi news

Five arrested in two murders in Ghazipur, Patparganj: Delhi Police

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 04:35 AM IST
Police said the arrested husband suspected his wife, who worked as a domestic help, of having a relationship with her employer. She was murdered in front of her son, who is married, and the employer.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Only around 51% health workers have taken 2nd vaccine dose in Delhi

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:45 PM IST
Just over half the health care workers in the city who received a shot of the coronavirus vaccine during the first two days of the inoculation drive have returned for their second shot in the two days since the state government began administering the final dose of the jab, district data shows
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers take part in a candlelit vigil, in memory of a person who died during a tractor rally on India’s Republic Day, as protests against farm laws continue, at Singhu Border near New Delhi, India. (Reuters)
Farmers take part in a candlelit vigil, in memory of a person who died during a tractor rally on India’s Republic Day, as protests against farm laws continue, at Singhu Border near New Delhi, India. (Reuters)
delhi news

Families of those arrested for R-Day violence face backlash

By karn pratap singh
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 12:59 AM IST
Police have registered at least 44 cases in connection with the January 26 violence that erupted at the Red Fort, ITO and many other places in the city during the farmers’ tractor rally.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP