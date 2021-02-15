Delhiwale: Capital’s most beautiful door, perhaps
Found. At long last, Delhi’s arguably most beautiful door has been discovered. It doesn’t have a doorbell. It’s not in any of the forts or palaces, or museums. Surely not in the bungalow districts of Golf Links or Vasant Vihar. It doesn’t belong to a temple, nor to a mosque. It’s not part of any grand haveli. It is in Old Delhi, true. But not in Gali Naughara Street, famous for its old houses and doorways.
It is somewhere you might never have stepped in. Gali Badliyan is a part of Gali Chooriwallan street, a kind of long winding alley, the turning to it so discreet and the street itself so ordinary that one needs to be very optimistic to imagine finding there a thing of great beauty.
The entrance to a private house with rust-coloured walls and a finely sculpted balcony, the very sight of the wooden door takes the breath away. The primary aspect of its uniqueness is that, unlike doorways of such nature, it’s not broad at all, but very narrow. The door itself is like a coffee table art book. Its entire surface is sculpted with sceneries seeming to depict countless legends and stories. One pane shows a hunter, with a moustache and hat, aiming his gun towards a lion, himself running after a deer — a hapless deer, that seems to be plunging into a ravine.
Another pane is the very antithesis of the aforementioned violence. It shows a vase crowded with a dense offering of flowers, the stalks disproportionately tall compared to the vase. The panes at the bottom show parrots.
The door is the centerpiece of an arched niche, accompanied with taaks and columns, covered in decorations that look like creamy icings on a cake.
The building has a set of two smaller doors, sculpted too. Though exquisite, they have the misfortune to be too close to the main door, which is such a grand distraction. A marble plaque on the wall identifies the building as Lala Ramsaran Das Bhawan.
The door faces a lane full of residences, some of them seemingly uninhabited. A few passersby are walking in front of the door without tossing a look at it. Their supreme disinterest to such gloriousness, too, is breathtaking.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhiwale: Capital’s most beautiful door, perhaps
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand floods may affect water supply in south, east and north-east Delhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
South Delhi parks, north Delhi schools to start yoga classes soon
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mangolpuri murder: Large number of people gather to condole Rinku Sharma's death
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recoveries from Covid-19 in Delhi exceed cases logged during the week
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi govt to soon start facilitating registration of e-autos: Kailash Gahlot
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
High turbidity likely to affect water supply in parts of Delhi: Raghav Chadha
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi Police announce reward for information on whereabouts of Lakha Sidhana
- Sidhana came into focus once more after he released a video on social media demanding the release of Sidhu and was also seen asking the representatives of farmers unions to demand his release before holding another round of discussions with the government.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JNU allows final-year PhD scholars to return to campus
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
As farmers’ stir enters day 81, several Delhi borders remain closed
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Garden Tourism Festival 2021 to be three weeks long this year!
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Deep Sidhu, Iqbal Singh taken to Red Fort to recreate sequence of R-Day clashes
- The two were arrested between Monday and Tuesday from near Karnal Bypass in Haryana and Punjab’s Hoshiarpur, respectively.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No Covid-19 deaths in the Capital for second day in a week
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Around 43% in Delhi get second dose of Covid-19 vaccines
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
DU College cancels lecture related to Singhu border, college cites technical problems
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox