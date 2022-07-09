‘Denied food after birthday party’: Drunk man stabs, hurts 4 women in Delhi

Three sisters and their mother sustained injuries with one of them battling for her life at a city hospital as a drunk neighbour stabbed them when they refused him food after a birthday party in Dwarka’s Kakrola area, police said on Friday, and added that the accused has been arrested.

The incident took place on Tuesday during the birthday party of her five-year-old brother, Pushpa, 17, the complainant in the case, told the police.

The family lives in the Bharat Vihar area. Pushpa said their neighbour Vicky, 28, came to their house around midnight after the party got over. And when they refused to give him food, he took out a knife and stabbed her, and her mother, Malti Devi, 40, and two sisters Neelam, 20, and Sapna, 15, Pushpa has said in her complaint, according to investigators .

“It was my brother Vikram’s birthday on July 5, and we had organised a small party at our house. Besides some family members, we had invited some neighbours. Around 12.30am, after the party got over, Vicky knocked on our door. He was drunk and we told him to go back since the party was over. However, he got and angry and returned abusing us,” Pushpa said in her complaint.

She added that Vicky returned after minutes with a knife and threatened to kills all of us. “My mother was standing outside, he stabbed her. My sister Neelam ran to save mother, but Vicky stabbed her too. When Neelam and Sapna tried to intervene, Vicky attacked them too. He also stabbed me,” the complaint said, according to the investigators.

Meanwhile, hearing the victim’s cries local residents gathered at the spot and caught Vicky. They thrashed him and handed him over to the police, officers said.

A senior police officer said that by the time police reached the spot, all injured persons had been shifted to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital. Pushpa was discharged after treatment the same day. “Malti Devi and Sapna were discharged on Friday, but Neelam is still at the hospital and is in a critical condition,” the officer said.

A police team has recovered the knife and taken evidence from the crime scene.

Vicky, 28, works as a garbage collector.

Police said that a case under section 307 (Attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered and Vicky was arrested. He has been sent to judicial custody, the police said.