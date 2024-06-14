DGHS, health dept under lens after ACB’s fire report

A day after an Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) investigation showed that the devastating fire at the Vivek Vihar neo-natal hospital could have been averted, the focus has now shifted on findings of the report that has pointed out official apathy and alleged collusion between owners of nursing homes and officials from the health department and the directorate general of health services (DGHS). Forensic team at the site of the fire at the Newborn Baby Care Hospital, at Vivek Vihar. (Arvind Yadav/HT Photo)

The report, which was submitted to the vigilance department on Monday, says that the health department and DGHS officials failed to conduct regular inspections at the nursing homes and hospitals as requests for renewal of licences were kept pending.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

On May 25, a massive fire ripped through Vivek Vihar’s Baby Care New Born Hospital killing six newborn babies and injuring six others. The Delhi Police had then said that the hospital was running on an expired license from the Department of Health Services and did not conform to fire safety norms.

Lieutenant governor VK Saxena had ordered the ACB to probe the incident and fix responsibility. ACB officials said that the report will eventually be submitted to the LG’s office.

ACB inspected 65 nursing homes in east Delhi, Shahdara, Rohini, north-east Delhi and parts of south-east Delhi.

According to the report, many nursing homes had not been inspected since 2020-21, and the chief district medical officers (CDMOs) kept the license applications “pending” for over six months to a year. Of the 65 nursing homes the ACB inspected, at least 13 were operating without a health department licence or an expired licence.

Officials said four of the 13 nursing homes never applied for a licence and they had operation theatres, IVF facilities or neonatal care units with unqualified doctors.

DGHS issues licence to nursing homes and hospitals after receiving a clearance from the fire department, Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), and CDMOs who conduct inspections.

In the report, ACB has mentioned that the department of health services officials had a “nexus” with doctors at these nursing homes.

A senior official from the health department, who has been named in the report, said, “It is not the job of a medical superintendent to conduct checks at each and every hospital. The CDMO should have taken care of it. Also, one can’t say collusion from our end based on some random inspection. We will give all details in due time…”

A DGHS official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said ACB has sought response about the inspections and added that they will submit a response. The matter is under investigation, the official said.

A secretary-level official with DPCC refused to comment on the matter, saying they have not seen the report.

A Delhi government spokesperson pointed out that all transfer and postings come under the LG office. “Appointments of all officers is under the control of BJP-ruled central government... Right from a nurse to a medical superintendent, all postings and transfers are under the control of LG. They, by themselves, decide who is to appointed at which position. There have been so many cases where the elected government has requested to take action against errant officers who are sabotaging the health services, but the Centre has consciously chosen not to take any action against such officers,” the government spokesperson said.

The report shows that 27 nursing homes of the 65 inspected by ACB added hospital beds without official permission. According to the health department, no hospital or nursing home can add beds beyond its sanctioned strength as it may lead to risk for patients safety can care.

According to the report, 27 nursing homes had no fire safety equipment or their devices were not working.

Atul Garg, Delhi Fire Service chief said it is the health department’s prerogative to assess the licence applications and check if the hospital has a fire NOC (no-objection certificate). “We can only process an application after it has been cleared by the health department. How are we responsible for the misconduct at the hospitals? If there is some issue with fire safety at an establishment where an NOC has been given, then we can be held liable.”