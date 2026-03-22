Dhurandhar-2 among 140 films to feature at Delhi film fest

New Delhi: More than 140 films will be featured at the inaugural International Film Festival of Delhi (IFFD) 2026 scheduled from March 25 to 31, officials said. Tourism minister said the Delhi government aims to develop the Capital into a preferred destination for filmmakers (HT)

Announcing details of the festival, Delhi’s tourism minister Kapil Mishra said the Delhi government aims to develop the Capital into a preferred destination for filmmakers. The event, scheduled from March 25 to 31 at Bharat Mandapam and other venues, will feature over 140 films selected from more than 2,000 entries received globally from over 47 countries.

The line-up includes a mix of international cinema and regional Indian films spanning Tamil, Telugu, Gujarati, Marathi, Bhojpuri, Punjabi, Haryanvi, North-Eastern and Bengali industries. Several Bollywood titles will also be screened, with Dhurandhar 2 expected to draw significant audience attention.

Key highlights include a 4K restoration of the Pyasa as part of the Guru Dutt centenary tribute and screening of selected films from the Singapore International Film Festival with Amoeba as the closing film.

According to Mishra, the festival aligns with the Centre’s push towards the “Orange Economy” and “Creators Economy,” aiming to provide a global platform for emerging talent across film, theatre, animation and allied creative sectors. He added that the initiative will also showcase Delhi’s infrastructure, including Bharat Mandapam, Yashobhoomi and Kartavya Path, for hosting international events.

Designed as a city-wide event, IFFD will host screenings, masterclasses and cultural programmes across multiple venues, with free public access through prior registration. The government plans to make the festival an annual fixture to strengthen Delhi’s position as a cultural and cinematic hub.