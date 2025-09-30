DJB approves 15 new DSTPs in north Delhi

The Delhi Jal Board on Monday approved setting up of 15 new decentralised sewage treatment plants (DSTPs) in north Delhi, senior government officials said. These DSTPs will cover Narela, Bawana and Mundka areas and are expected to treat over 39 million gallons of waste water every day, the officials added. The total expansion project is likely to cost around ₹1,965 crore. (HT Archive)

The DSTPs are part of a sewage line expansion project covering 785km in north Delhi. The total expansion project is likely to cost around ₹1,965 crore.

As per the DJB report, the overall project is said to benefit 1.2 million residents in north Delhi. A government official said that these projects will cumulatively cover more than 59 clusters of unauthorised colonies and 37 villages. “Septage and waste water from these areas end up in drains and Yamuna. These projects will be key to cleaning the river. In Narela, nine villages and 10 colonies will be covered, 16 villages and 26 colonies will come under the sewage network in Bawana while 12 villages and 23 colonies will benefit in Mundka,” an official explained.

DSTP is the mechanism through which waste water is treated at the source.

Meanwhile, union home minister Amit Shah will lay foundation stones of several projects related with Yamuna cleaning and sewage treatment worth more than ₹1,800 crore on Tuesday including the largest STP in the country, at Okhla.

The 15 new decentralised plants will come up at villages in Tajpur, Jaunti, Kanjhawala, Sungerpur, Auchandi, Qutub Garh, Punjab Khor, Jat Khor, Tikri Kalan, Bajitpur Thakran, Khera Khurd, Nizampur, Ghevra, Garhi Rindhala, and Mohammadpur Majri. Each DSTP unit will be connected to a series of villages and colonies in the adjoining areas.

For instance, the Kanjhawala DSTP for treatment of 10 MGD waste water will also incorporate a sewage network in Ladpur and adjoining four more villages. The Bajitpur DSTP will be connected to Salahpur, Katewara, Nangal Thakran, Sultanpur Dabas and 15 colonies.

Currently, 37 STPs are installed at 20 distant geographical locations in the city and water is collected from different sources and treated for further use. “This will not only resolve the problem of sewage transportation but will also help rejuvenate the local water bodies and increase groundwater levels by allowing the treated water to flow into them,” officials explained.

Delhi water minister Parvesh Verma said, “The initiative aligns with Delhi’s broader goal of sustainable urban growth, ensuring equitable access to basic services even in peripheral areas. By treating sewage locally through decentralised STPs, the projects will also help in recycling treated water for horticulture and industrial purposes. It will also significantly reduce environmental stress caused by untreated wastewater.”

Delhi generates an estimated 990 MGD of wastewater — about 80% of its water supply. However, the city’s 37 STPs have a combined installed capacity of only 667 MGD, with actual utilisation at 565 MGD. This leaves a gap of 227 MGD (around 23%) untreated sewage flowing into drains, water bodies, and the Yamuna.

As part of the Yamuna Action Plan, DJB has been tasked with doubling its sewage treatment capacity by June 2027.