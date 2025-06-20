DJB plans new water plants to meet Delhi’s supply gap

The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) is planning to augment city’s water supply and bridge the demand-supply gap by setting up new water treatment plants (WTPs) at Narela, Najafgarh and Chhattarpur, while simultaneously expediting ongoing work at new treatment plants at Chandrawal and Dwarka, officials aware of the matter said on Thursday. Many localities are dependent on tankers for water supply. (HT Archive)

Besides increasing water treatment capacity, the water utility is also hopeful of increasing raw water availability from newer dams located upstream of Delhi, as well as renegotiating a 1994 water sharing agreement between states located on the Yamuna basin.

A senior government official said that during a review of DJB projects, officials of the utility apprised the government of the proposal for new water treatment plants. “During the exercise, the DJB found that sufficient land is available, and this has been inspected. Similarly, DJB is planning to construct WTPs at Chhattarpur and Najafgarh. With regards to additional raw water arrangement, Delhi will receive water from new dams in Himachal Pradesh; the 1994 memorandum of understanding for water sharing is pending review,” the official said.

DJB currently operates nine water treatment plants across Delhi which, along with ground water resources, supply around 1000 million gallons per day (mgd) water to the city. The water demand of the city, however, is estimated to be around 1,250mgd (based on “50 gallon per capita per day” formula)—indicating a 250mgd gap.

The nine WTPs are located at Chandrawal, Wazirabad, Haiderpur, Nangloi, Okhla, Dwarka, Bawana, Bhagirathi and Sonia Vihar.

A water-deficient city, Delhi depends on neighbouring states to meet around 90% of drinking water demand of its residents through the Yamuna, CLC Munak and DSB canals from Haryana, and Upper Ganga Canal via Muradnagar from Uttar Pradesh. The internal water sources are primarily tubewells and Ranney-wells.

“The immediate focus is on boosting short-term availability. A project involving 452 tubewells is expected to add 26mgd by September. Another 50mgd will come from the second phase of the Dwarka water treatment plant, although its raw water source is yet to be finalised,” the official said.

DJB is targeting to complete the second 50mgd plant unit by December, officials said.

A DJB report states that connectivity with three upcoming dams—Renukaji in Himachal Pradesh, and Lakhwar-Vyasi and Kisau in Uttarakhand—will significantly add to the city’s raw water availability. The Renuka Dam is likely to be completed in 2030 and its construction is at an advanced stage, Kisau is expected to provide around 372mgd water to Delhi and the Lakhwar dam is expected to provide 135mgd.

DJB has released ₹214 crore to HPPCL (Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited) for Renukaji, and proportionate amounts for the other two projects.