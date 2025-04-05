DMRC gets 4,300cr loan for Delhi Metro Phase-4

New Delhi Under Phase-4, DMRC is constructing 103 kilometres of Metro lines across six corridors. (Representative photo)

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) received its first loan tranche of ₹4,309.53 crore from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to commence tendering work on three corridors of the Metro Phase-4 — Inderlok to Indraprastha, Saket G Block to Lajpat Nagar and Rithala – Narela – Nathupur— officials aware of the matter said on Friday.

In all, the Phase-4 project requires ₹14,600 crore, of which JICA will provide ₹6,252.91 crore, while the rest will be borne equally by the Centre and the Delhi government, they said.

“DMRC has now achieved financial closure for the three remaining corridors of Phase 4 with the signing of the first tranche of loan agreement between Government of India and JICA on 27th March 2025 for an amount of 79,726 million Japanese Yen (equivalent to about ₹4309.53 crore),” the DMRC said in a statement.

Under Phase-4, DMRC is constructing 103 kilometres of Metro lines across six corridors. Currently, three corridors—Janakpuri West to RK Ashram Marg (Magenta Line extension), Majlis Park to Maujpur (Pink Line extension), and Aerocity to Tughlakabad (new Golden Line)—are under construction.

Officials said that the eight-kilometre-long Lajpat Nagar to Saket G-Block corridor is expected to have eight stops — Lajpat Nagar, Andrews Ganj, GK–I, Chirag Delhi, Pushpa Bhawan, Saket District Centre, Pushp Vihar and Saket G Block. The colour code for this line is still to be decided.

The 12-km Inderlok-Indraprastha corridor will be an extension of the Green Line, which links Bahadurgarh and Kirti Nagar.

In January, the foundation stone to extend the Red Line from Rithala to Narela and onwards to Haryana’s Kondli was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The corridor will be 26.4 kilometres long and have 21 stations, all of which will be elevated.

The Metro Phase-1 cost ₹10,891 crore, of which ₹6,356 crore was loaned by JICA. Phase-2 cost ₹21,659 crore, with nearly half ( ₹10,231 crore) loaned by JICA. Phase-3 cost ₹24,948 crore, with ₹12,931 crore coming from JICA, officials said.