Doctor or quack? Delhi Medical Council tells HC how public can identify

Amid growing concerns over quackery and unqualified medical practitioners operating in the Capital, the Delhi Medical Council (DMC) has informed the Delhi high court of multiple ways in which citizens can verify the credentials of their doctors—including checking QR codes on displayed certificates and also by using online verification tools available on its website. The court was hearing a petition filed in December 2023 by advocate Sachin Jain, who cited the case of Neeraj Aggarwal, a self-styled surgeon arrested in November for allegedly conducting botched surgeries that resulted in multiple deaths.

The court was hearing a petition filed in December 2023 by advocate Sachin Jain, who cited the case of Neeraj Aggarwal, a self-styled surgeon arrested in November for allegedly conducting botched surgeries that resulted in multiple deaths. Police investigations later revealed that surgeries at his clinic were being conducted by lab technicians, and that Aggarwal himself was not qualified to undertake a surgery, holding only an MBBS degree.

“There is an unchecked rise of quackery in Delhi,” the petition stated. “Quacks, often lacking legitimate medical qualifications, have seized the opportunity presented by lax oversight and compromised integrity of the State Medical Council. These unscrupulous practitioners operate with dangerous disregard for established medical protocols, putting the lives of unsuspecting patients at severe risk.”

It added that Aggarwal, the proprietor of Agarwal Medical Centre, posed as a specialist and allegedly performed around 3,000 surgeries in a single calendar year despite not having the required qualifications.

Following the petition, the court had asked the DMC to suggest concrete measures that could help patients verify a doctor’s qualifications before seeking treatment.

In its affidavit dated May 16, the Delhi Medical Council listed several safeguards currently in place to help patients verify the credentials of doctors. It said that all physicians registered with the council are mandated to include their registration numbers on prescriptions, medical certificates, and payment receipts issued to patients.

The council also stated that doctors have been instructed to use only recognised medical degrees or certifications as suffixes to their names. They are not permitted to claim specialist status unless they possess formal qualifications in that particular branch of medicine.

To enable patients to verify this information, the DMC has made available two digital tools on its website: ‘Verification of Doctor’s Registration’ and ‘Search Your Doctor’. These portals allow users to access a doctor’s details, including name, registration number, registration and expiry dates, academic qualifications, and clinic address.

Additionally, every doctor registered with the DMC is issued a registration certificate that carries an embedded QR code. Patients can scan this code to instantly access key credentials such as the doctor’s name, photograph, registration number, and verified qualifications.

These steps, the DMC submitted, are designed to empower citizens with accurate information and help prevent incidents of medical fraud.