Doctor sanitizes hands after checkup, irked patient and attendant assaults him for demeaning

Two suspects have been booked for allegedly assaulting a 39-year-old orthopedic doctor inside his clinic in Gurugram’s Sector-82A for allegedly sanitising his hands after examining one of them, police officials aware of the matter said on Thursday. Yadav complained of suffering from shoulder pain, following which the doctor physically examined him. (Representative photo)

Investigators said the victim, Peeyush Yadav, alleged that a patient visited his clinic on Tuesday. He complained of suffering from shoulder pain, following which the doctor physically examined him. However, the patient got irked when he saw the doctor using sanitiser after the check-up, they added.

Soon, the patient picked up a fight with Yadav and the attendant accompanying him also slapped him multiple times.

Later, on Yadav’s complaint, an FIR was registered against unidentified suspects at Kherki Daula police station on Wednesday night.

In his complaint, Yadav alleged that there is a gym just above his clinic. He has complained against the gym owner to the management of the commercial complex multiple times for playing loud music. “The two suspects may have been sent by the gym owner to teach me a lesson,” Yadav said.

Inspector Ajay Kumar, station house officer of the Kherki Daula police station, said, “Attempts are on to ascertain the identity of the suspects.”