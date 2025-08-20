The Directorate of Education (DOE), Delhi is planning to bring professional event-management to ensure smooth organisation of school-level programmes, education-related exhibitions, conferences and events. DoE to hire professional managers for school events, ceremonies

In a move aimed to ensure efficient organisation of large scale events, the DoE floated e-tenders on Monday to create a panel of pre-qualified agencies to organise Delhi’s significant educational and ceremonial events, from Republic Day and Independence Day celebrations to state teacher’s awards and international yoga day events.

The scope of work includes stage preparation, light and sound management, protocol for VIPs and dignitaries, logistics, catering, sanitation and venue decoration, according to DoE’s sports and physical education branch.

They are also expected to ensure disabled-friendly access, fire safety and adequate security at the venues.

To qualify, interested agencies are required to provide substantial financial health, a proven track record and must show an average annual turnover of at least ₹5 crores over three financial years, the DoE said.

The document adds that preference will be given to companies with an experience in executing a minimum of five high-value national or international events, each valued at no less than ₹50 lakhs

It adds, “Preference will be given to agencies having experience in executing signature events for the government, especially those involved in global events.”

According to the tender document, each bidder is required to furnish a bid security deposit of ₹5,00,000. Those selected, the work will span from initial concept and securing all necessary permits to managing intricate logistics like air tickets, visa processing, and VIP protocol, and finally, dismantling and site cleaning.

The DoE said that the agency “shall be responsible for obtaining all licenses and permits required from respective agencies.”

While empanelled agencies will be eligible to bid for specific projects during the one-year empanelment period (can be extended based on performance) , they will not be guaranteed work, it added.

The DOE added that it reserves the right to reject any or all proposals, saying, “The issue of this EOI document does not imply that the Directorate of Education is bound to select a successful bidder.”

The last date for the online submission of bids is August 21, 2025, by 4:00 PM.