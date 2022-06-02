Don’t allow Jain’s lawyer to watch his questioning: ED urges high court

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday moved the Delhi high court challenging the trial court’s ruling that allowed Delhi minister Satyender Jain to have his lawyer present -- at a visible but not audible distance -- during Jain’s interrogation in the money laundering case in which he was arrested on Monday.

The matter was urgently mentioned before a bench of acting chief justice Vipin Sanghi and justice Sachin Datta by advocate Zoheb Hossain, appearing for the ED, who said “grave prejudice” would be caused to the interrogation and subsequent investigation, in case the lawyer is allowed to remain present. The high court allowed the matter to be listed for Friday.

While remanding Jain in ED custody for custodial interrogation till June 9, special judge Geetanjali Goel on Tuesday had allowed Jain’s request to have a lawyer present at a visible distance during the questioning, overruling the objections raised by solicitor general Tushar Mehta, who had appeared for the ED.

Jain was arrested on May 30 by ED in a case related to money laundering and hawala transactions through Kolkata based shell companies.

The case is based on a 2017 CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) FIR lodged against the minister in the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Delhi government. ED has accused him of having laundered money through four companies allegedly linked to him and whose shares he was holding, while amassing wealth disproportionate to his income.

According to ED, Jain transferred money to Kolkata through the hawala channel and got it back from dummy companies in the form of accommodation entries, even though he could not show the source of the money received.

Accommodation entries are usually done by hawala operators to accommodate illegal money in a company through a shell firm or in the form of cash by breaking large amounts into smaller sums to avoid suspicion, ED sources said.

To be sure, Jain has repeatedly rejected the allegation and has the backing of his boss, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, who has described the charges against Jain as “bogus”.

“The case filed against Jain is bogus and completely motivated and unsubstantiated,” Kejriwal told reporters on Wednesday and again on Thursday.

“The ED can continue to investigate as much as it wants, we have no objection. I am sure that he will emerge spotless from this unjustified and fabricated case. The CBI and IT department have already conducted their investigations and found him clean on all accounts,” the AAP chief said.