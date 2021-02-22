Don't lower guard against Covid, speed up vaccination drive: Delhi L-G Baijal
There should be no lowering of guard against COVID-19 and aggressive campaigning is needed to overcome the hesitation among people in getting vaccinated, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal said on Monday.
The Lt governor chaired a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority(DDMA) during the day.
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and other ministers of the Delhi government were in attendance.
Baijal also advised enforcement of Covid-compliant behaviour and asked for surveillance of super spreader events.
He also directed that the ongoing vaccination drive be sped up, officials said.
