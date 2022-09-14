Home / Cities / Delhi News / Don’t withhold salaries paramedical staff unable to mark attendance via smartphone: Delhi HC to MCD

The counsel for the association contended that the communication was passed without appreciating the fact that many of its members are not educated and did not own smartphones and hence it would not be possible for them to mark their attendance through MCD Smart App

In an order dated September 12, justice Rekha Palli said that despite serving the petition in advance, no one has appeared for the MCD, and no explanation can be sought as to why paramedical staff cannot mark their attendance via any other mode. (HT Archive)
ByHT Correspondent

The Delhi high court has directed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to not withhold the salaries of its paramedical staff if they fail to mark their attendance on the MCD Smart App.

The order came on a plea by the Paramedical Technical Staff Welfare Association challenging a communication dated August 18, 2022, issued by the MCD, where it had directed that salaries of all paramedical staff of the Rajan Babu Institute of Pulmonary Medicine and Tuberculosis (RBIPMT) and Maharishi Valmiki Infectious Diseases (MVID) hospitals be released only after they mark their attendance through the MCD Smart App via smartphones.

The counsel for the association contended that the communication was passed without appreciating the fact that many of its members are not educated and did not own smartphones and hence it would not be possible for them to mark their attendance through MCD Smart App.

In an order dated September 12, justice Rekha Palli said that despite serving the petition in advance, no one has appeared for the MCD, and no explanation can be sought as to why paramedical staff cannot mark their attendance via any other mode till they are able to purchase smartphones and are provided the necessary training to operate the app.

The court issued notice to the Delhi government and MCD and asked them to ensure that the salaries are not stopped in the meantime.

“Till the next date, the respondent no 2 (MCD) will ensure that the salaries of the employees of the petitioner/union is not withheld on account of their not being able to mark their attendance in the MCD Smart App through a smartphone,” the court said in its order.

The matter will next be heard on October 28.

