Don’t withhold salaries paramedical staff unable to mark attendance via smartphone: Delhi HC to MCD
The counsel for the association contended that the communication was passed without appreciating the fact that many of its members are not educated and did not own smartphones and hence it would not be possible for them to mark their attendance through MCD Smart App
The Delhi high court has directed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to not withhold the salaries of its paramedical staff if they fail to mark their attendance on the MCD Smart App.
The order came on a plea by the Paramedical Technical Staff Welfare Association challenging a communication dated August 18, 2022, issued by the MCD, where it had directed that salaries of all paramedical staff of the Rajan Babu Institute of Pulmonary Medicine and Tuberculosis (RBIPMT) and Maharishi Valmiki Infectious Diseases (MVID) hospitals be released only after they mark their attendance through the MCD Smart App via smartphones.
The counsel for the association contended that the communication was passed without appreciating the fact that many of its members are not educated and did not own smartphones and hence it would not be possible for them to mark their attendance through MCD Smart App.
In an order dated September 12, justice Rekha Palli said that despite serving the petition in advance, no one has appeared for the MCD, and no explanation can be sought as to why paramedical staff cannot mark their attendance via any other mode till they are able to purchase smartphones and are provided the necessary training to operate the app.
The court issued notice to the Delhi government and MCD and asked them to ensure that the salaries are not stopped in the meantime.
“Till the next date, the respondent no 2 (MCD) will ensure that the salaries of the employees of the petitioner/union is not withheld on account of their not being able to mark their attendance in the MCD Smart App through a smartphone,” the court said in its order.
The matter will next be heard on October 28.
-
VHP activists make pilgrims apologise for offering roadside namaz in Shahjahanpur
LUCKNOW Vishwa Hindu Parishad activists confronted a group of Muslim pilgrims from West Bengal on their way to Ajmer, making them apologise for offering namaz by the roadside in UP's Shahjahanpur and then sending them to the local police station. On Tuesday, a video clip, purportedly of the incident, showed some men holding their ears in a gesture of apology. The incident took place on Sunday, but the police issued their version on Wednesday.
-
State loses another project with potential for 80k jobs: Aaditya Thackeray
Mumbai Upping the ante on Vedanta-Foxconn shifting its proposed Rs 1.54 lakh display fabrication and semiconductor chips project from Maharashtra to Gujarat, Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday alleged that another project -- the bulk drug park -- which had the potential to create an equally huge employment possibility, would be set up elsewhere, instead of Raigad, Maharashtra, where it was proposed earlier.
-
Kidnapped minor girl rescued, man arrested in east Delhi
New Delhi: A police constable patrolling at east Delhi's Vikas Marg not only rescued a seven-year-old girl but also arrested a 22-year-old man who had kidnapped her from East Angad Nagar near Preet Vihar in east Delhi with intent to sexually assault her, police said on Wednesday. The suspect Sachin (single name), a psychopathic person addicted to drugs belongs to a poor family and his father is an auto-rickshaw driver by profession. The father of the girl was contacted.
-
Karnataka: Court orders FIR, probe against Yediyurappa in corruption case
The Additional City Civil and Sessions Judge court on Wednesday ordered an FIR to be registered and investigation taken up on a private complaint alleging corruption by former Karnataka chief minister B S Yediyurappa and Yediyurappa, the then chief minister's family members. The order comes exactly a week after the High Court of Karnataka on September 7 directed the Special Court to hear the complaint of corruption afresh. Asked whether there was any conspiracy against him, he said, "definitely".
-
Slum residents to be allotted govt flats at Delhi’s Jailorwala Bagh
New Delhi: After Kalkaji extension, the Delhi Development Authority will soon start allotment of flats at Jailorwala Bagh to residents of slum clusters. According to senior DDA official, there are 1675 flats at Jailorwala Bagh and the land-owning agency has identified 1640 beneficiaries. The DDA has also decided to dispose of the 18 flats at CWG village. It has also done the same for multi-level parking.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics