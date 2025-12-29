The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) informed the National Green Tribunal (NGT) last month that multiple municipal solid waste and construction & demolition (C&D) waste dumping violations had been found near Urban Extension Road-2 (UER-2) in west Delhi’s Mundka, and directions were issued to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to take legal action. DPCC flags waste dumping and burning near UER 2 near Mundka

NGT was hearing a plea filed by Surendra Mohan, a local resident. Mohan, in his letter to the tribunal in May, alleged illegal dumping and open burning in the land surrounding UER-2 — between Rohtak Road and Delhi Rohtak railway line on the outskirts of Mundka. Subsequently, notices were issued to DPCC and MCD, among other agencies.

In its November 27 report (uploaded on December 27), DPCC said it conducted an on-ground inspection of the area on October 29, which confirmed the violations flagged by the applicant.

“A significant amount of domestic waste, including household garbage, and plastic wrappers, carry bags were observed dumped openly on the ground behind a DMRC depot. Large quantities of C&D waste or debris, such as broken bricks, tiles, and soil, have also been illegally deposited in the open area..” said the report, adding that a ragpicker was also seen burning the waste, but he fled when approached.

“Open burning of mixed (waste), such as municipal solid waste or garbage, including some electrical wires, was observed at the site. Burning of waste was doused on the spot by DPCC officials..” it said.

The report added that a letter had been written to the MCD deputy commissioner (Narela) to take legal action.

Earlier in September 2024, an inspection in Mundka by lieutenant governor VK Saxena had revealed similar issues.

“As a result of years of neglect, industrial areas have turned into dumping grounds of municipal waste and dangerous water-filled pits,” a statement issued by the LG’s office following the inspection had said.