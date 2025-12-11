DPCC orders removal of roadside C&D material shops in Delhi, cracks down on violations

New Delhi Smoggy conditions near Lodhi Garden on Wednesday morning. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) on Wednesday ordered the removal of all unauthorised roadside vendors dealing in building and construction materials to curb a major source of dust in the Capital, officials said.

In an order issued on Tuesday, DPCC invoked Section 31(A) of the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981, stating that despite repeated directions from the Supreme Court, National Green Tribunal and the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), roadside stocking of construction materials continues unchecked in several parts of the city.

“Whereas, it has been noted that there is a persistent problem of dust pollution generated from unregulated storage, sale and transportation of materials such as sand, bajri, bricks, cement, tiles and stones along roads and public spaces had emerged as a persistent source of fugitive dust and a major contributor to PM10 and PM2.5 pollution in the capital,” the order said, stating the latest directive is aligned with a CAQM order on the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) issued on November 21, 2025.

The order states no vendor should be allowed to store, sell or transport building materials in open or in an uncovered manner. “Also ensure removal of all unauthorized vendors of building materials from roadsides/footpaths/pavement or any other public land..” it said.

The CAQM in NCR and adjoining areas on Wednesday said its 22 flying squads carried out fresh inspections to assess dust accumulation on roads across the city, finding violations by key roadowning agencies.

A total of 79 roads were inspected belonging to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) and Delhi Development Authority (DDA), of which 15 were found to have high visible dust, 36 showed moderate dust, 22 recorded low dust and only six were found to have no visible dust, CAQM said.

“This calls for continued vigilance,” CAQM said, adding it also did a re-inspection of stretches under the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and the New Delhi Municipal Corporation—covered under the earlier round of inspection—and noted a 50% reduction in the high-dust intensity.

Meanwhile, acting on another source of pollution – vehicles being dismantled in the open at Mayapuri, the DPCC, in a submission to the NGT, has also flagged encroachments reappearing in the Mayapuri Industrial Area, and that motor vehicle parts were being stored in front of shops.