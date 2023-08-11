Driver held for forging documents, usurping late doctor’s home in Delhi

The driver of a deceased doctor has been arrested for usurping his Greater Kailash Part 1 house worth ₹10 crore after forging his will and property documents following the doctor’s death, the Delhi Police’s economic offences wing (EOW) said on Friday. The suspects sold the property in the name of their father Ravinder through a sale deed executed in Delhi. (Representational image)

The doctor, Krishan Gopal Dua, died in 2019 at the age of 97.

The suspect Rohit Chaudhary, along with his brother Prince, allegedly prepared these forged documents while Dua was still alive. He executed the property transfers in the months following his death.

Police said Dua lived alone in his Greater Kailash E Block house, worth nearly ₹10 crore. He was unmarried. Deputy commissioner of police (EOW) Surendra Chaudhary said that Dua was unwell since 2015 and later hired Prince as a caretaker in 2017. Soon, Prince referred his brother Rohit as his driver soon after.

Later, the two brothers got hold of Dua’s property documents and forged them. They also allegedly prepared a forged will in which they were the beneficiaries.

Once Dua died in June 2019, they allegedly used forged documents to get a general power of attorney (GPA) executed in their favour at a sub-registrar’s office in Ghaziabad. Thereafter, they sold the property in the name of their father Ravinder through a sale deed executed in Delhi.

The EOW registered a cheating case in 2020 after Dua’s niece approached the police over the alleged fraud.

DCP Chaudhary said that the investigators got hold of the alleged forged documents from the various government offices and arrested Rohit earlier this month.

A search is on for the other suspects.

