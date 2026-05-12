New Delhi, The Delhi Police has arrested a driver the mastermind behind the ₹18 lakh robbery case who had earlier claimed that motorcycle-borne assailants robbed him of the money, an official said on Tuesday. Driver stages ₹17.75 lakh robbery in outer-north Delhi, held with son

Police arrested the driver and his son.

"The accused, Naresh , allegedly staged the robbery after conspiring to steal his employer's cash in outer-north Delhi. Police also arrested his son, Bharat , and recovered the entire amount, ₹17.75 lakh, from them," a senior police officer said.

According to police, they received a PCR call regarding a robbery near DSIIDC Bawana on Sunday evening.

Naresh, a Budh Vihar resident who worked as a driver, told police that three unidentified men on a motorcycle intercepted his black SUV, smashed its window with a stone, and fled with about ₹18 lakh cash he was carrying for his employer.

"An FIR was filed at the Bawana police station, and teams formed to crack the case. Police scanned CCTV footage from nearby routes and analysed technical surveillance details. The footage raised suspicion because Naresh's vehicle was seen slowing down unusually near the alleged crime spot while no motorcycle was seen following or intercepting it," the police officer said.

Investigators also found inconsistencies in Naresh's statements during questioning.

Technical analysis revealed that Naresh had spoken to his son Bharat moments before the alleged robbery.

This strengthened suspicion, and during sustained interrogation, he confessed to staging the incident, the officer said.

Naresh told police that he resented his employer and planned to steal the money.

"After collecting the cash, he allegedly called Bharat to the Chota Gol Chakkar area and handed over the amount before breaking the car window himself to fabricate a robbery scene," he said.

Following the disclosure, police tracked Naresh's son Bharat, monitored his movement and later apprehended him near Sadar Bazar with the stolen cash.

Police said an investigation is underway to ascertain if anyone else was involved in the conspiracy.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.