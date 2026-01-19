Drugs worth ₹5 crore seized from trafficking gang, 2 foreigners arrested

The Delhi Police has arrested two foreigners, seized drugs worth around ₹5 crore from them, and dismantled a drug trafficking syndicate allegedly operated by Nigerian nationals, officials said on Sunday. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Deputy commissioner of police (Crime Branch) Harsh Indora said the seized narcotics include 418 grams of cocaine and 925 MDMA (ecstasy) tablets.

According to police, the first arrest was made on December 2, 2025, following a tip-off about a Nigerian national, Frank Vitus Ume (47), who was allegedly supplying psychotropic substances across south and southwest Delhi.

Police said a Crime Branch team apprehended Ume during a raid, and seized 418 grams of cocaine and 910 MDMA tablets from him. During questioning, Ume allegedly revealed that he was part of an international supply chain and had been receiving drugs through contacts based in Nigeria, police said.

Further investigation led the team to another Nigerian national, Sunday Otuu (53), who was arrested from Mehrauli. “Fifteen ecstasy tablets were recovered from his rented accommodation. Otuu had been coordinating drug deliveries using a Nigerian WhatsApp number, and operated as a link between suppliers in Nigeria and local distributors in Delhi,” DCP Indora said.

According to police, the two men had come to India on business visas and later turned to drug trafficking. The alleged kingpin of the syndicate is based in Nigeria and remains at large, police said.

Police said efforts were underway to identify other members of the network and trace the international supply routes.