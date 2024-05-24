Dry Aravalli ponds refilled so animals can drink water: Gurugram wildlife dept

The Gurugram wildlife department on Thursday said it has laid around 300 feet of pipeline to supply water to wild animals, including leopards, jackals, foxes and porcupines, in the Aravallis near Khod village, Sohna, to curtail man-animal conflict and reduce the impact of a harsh summer on the animals. A natural pond being refilled in Khod. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

The officials said they received several complaints from villagers living in the area about leopards straying into residential areas during the night in search of water. Gurugram wildlife inspector Rajesh Chahal said the leopards may have entered the villages as the natural waterbodies in the Aravallis have dried up.

“We checked the water availability but all the resources were dried up. We have begun refilling these ponds and laying pipelines to ensure a consistent water supply for the wildlife. The initiative is to ensure that wild animals have sufficient water sources within their natural habitat to reduce the chances of human-wildlife encounters,” said Chahal.

Additionally, a comprehensive survey is also being conducted to assess the status of natural water sources in the Aravallis. “This survey will identify and rehabilitate other potential water bodies that could support wildlife, preventing them from seeking water in human-inhabited areas,” Chahal added.

Officials said they are using three tankers of 12,000 litres and six tankers of 2,000 litres every day to refill water in the region, adding they have also roped in locals to keep a check.

A total of 60 ponds were developed in Faridabad, Gurugram, Nuh, Rewari, and Mahendragarh districts in 2021. “The water bodies were developed in the shape of a pan and the sides of the pond are not made of concrete so that animals can drink water easily. These ponds are being replenished using tankers,” the officer said.

The department has also developed mining pits as a water source, along with trails to enable the animals to reach the pits.

The officials said that waterbodies dry up in the summer every year, increasing the possibility of animals wandering into human settlements. The department has previously used tankers, which would be manually refilled by the villagers.

The decision to lay pipelines was made to tackle this situation more effectively, officials said, adding that the pipelines are specifically designed to supply water to these critical points at a height.

Satyaparkash Singh, village sarpanch of Khod village, said they ensure that enough water is stored in the outskirts of the village for the wildlife. “The recent temperature rise has increased the water demand, prompting wild animals to enter the village. We have stored enough water at various points outside the village. With the new pipeline, we can ensure a consistent supply of water for the wildlife. We have also assigned tasks to young men in the village to check and refill these water points daily,” said Singh.