DU academic council to meet next week to finalise undergraduate syllabi
The academic council (AC) of the Delhi University will meet next Wednesday (August 3) to chalk out the syllabi for the first semester of various undergraduate courses offered by the varsity.
The AC will meet to discuss the proposals of the standing committee on academic matters and, once approved by the AC, the proposals will be sent to the executive council (EC) for approval.
According to the meeting agenda, accessed by HT, the syllabi of over 100 undergraduate courses will be taken up for deliberations by the academic council. These courses include BA (Hons) Journalism, BA (Hons) Business Economics, BA (Hons) Analytical Chemistry, BSc Electronic Science, BSc (Hons) Microbiology and BSc (Hons) Anthropology, among others.
Admissions to Delhi University colleges this academic year (2022-23) will be based on the scores of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET). Aspirants will be admitted into revamped course frameworks in line with the National Education Policy 2020 (NEP 2020) with the varsity implementing the four-year undergraduate programme (FYUP).
The executive council (EC), the highest decision-making body of the varsity, approved the undergraduate curriculum framework (UGCF) 2022 in February this year. Aligned with the NEP, the curriculum framework outlines 176 credits for a four-year Honours degree and 132 credits for a three-year degree along with a provision of multiple entry/exits.
A few AC and EC members had previously written to the vice-chancellor raising concerns with the UGCF. They said the curriculum had been passed in a “hurried manner” with little clarity on the syllabus for the entire course duration.
Besides approval of the syllabi, the AC on August 3 will also consider the recommendations of an inspection committee constituted by the vice-chancellor for initiating an MS (orthodontics and dento-facial orthopaedics) course with an intake of two seats per year at the University College of Medical Sciences from this academic year.
-
10 Chinese nationals under police scanner for running international racket of fraudulent loan apps
Mumbai: As many as ten Chinese nationals are under the scanner of Mumbai Cyber police that busted a massive international loan fraud racket which is allegedly been operated by Chinese nationals since 2018 in India. They lured hundreds of Indian youths by offering them jobs in FinTech companies and call centres, systematically made them work for the loan fraud racket and cheated lakhs of Indians with thousands of crores in the past four years.
-
Of women, by women, for women: A tiny library for a big cause
The Sister Library, at its core, is a community-owned feminist library. It is by no means the first in the city. Started by artist Aqui Thami in 2018 as a travelling library, Sister Library found a home in Bandra a year later. Thami says the library—which sports a deep pink, bordering on red walls—isn't meant to be a “hangout” spot, where people can sit with their libraries. The library is minded by children from Dharavi.
-
College professor mowed down by dumper on Sinhgad road
A 38-year-old college professor was killed after being run over by a speeding dumper near Shinde ground in Wadgaon Budruk on Sinhgad road around 9 am on Friday. The deceased, identified as Vaishli Thite, was on her way to Zeal Education College where she worked when her two-wheeler was hit by a dumper with registration number MH12 LT0624 and the victim came under the wheels.
-
Family of 4 found dead in Shivaji Nagar, suicide suspected
Mumbai: Four members of a family, including two children, were found dead in their house in the Shivaji Nagar area in Govandi on Friday. Police suspect that the couple had a suicide pact. The police has registered Accidental Death Report and is investigating the reason behind the incident. As per the preliminary investigation, the man, his wife, their son and daughter died by suicide, police said, adding that the woman was six months pregnant.
-
Special MCOCA court grants bail to accused in Pune
Pune: The special MCOCA (Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act) court at Shivajinagar on Wednesday granted bail to an accused Akhtar Ismael Shaikh arrested by the Kondhwa police station for allegedly committing a body offence and being part of an organised crime syndicate. According to the special public prosecutor PP Fargade, on October 8, 2021, there was a verbal quarrel between one Akram Pathan and Arbaz Shaikh in Kondhwa.
