DU admissions: Choice of course, college key in 2nd phase of process

New Delhi: With the second phase of Delhi University (DU)’s admission process starting on Monday, students who applied to the varsity will be required to opt for course and college combinations according to their preference—a crucial phase since the order of preference will be the deciding factor for where they will be admitted.

Until last year, admissions to DU undergraduate courses were done on the basis of cutoff marks premised on Class 12 board exam scores. All applicants who met the cut-off criteria announced by the varsity for a particular course were eligible for admission to that course. However, under the new admission system which will rely on normalised CUET scores, it is critical for students to opt for the maximum number of courses they can so that the university can prepare the merit for various combinations.

Normalisation is a process for revising the score of one student in a way that it becomes comparable with the score of another. This becomes necessary when an examination in the same subject is held in multiple sessions, each with a different paper.

In a session with college principals on Friday, dean (admissions) Haneet Gandhi emphasised the importance of the second phase.

“In this phase, students will be able to see only programmes they are eligible for. Students don’t have to fill anything. We will receive integrated data from CUET and on the basis of the subjection combinations, the best four will appear on the portal for them,” said Gandhi.

“If a candidate forgets to opt for a particular programme in a particular college, we will not be able to (allocate) or upgrade them to a course even if there’s a vacancy (as per the merit),” said Gandhi.

Students can opt for the same course across different colleges but will have to give a priority preference, which cannot be modified later.

“Students should select as many programmes they are eligible for as possible,” added Gandhi.