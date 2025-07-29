DU allocates 24k fresh seats in second UG round; teachers flag syllabus delay

The Delhi University (DU) on Monday released the second list of undergraduate seat allocations, offering fresh seats to over 24,000 students. According to official data, the university made a total of 87,335 allocations in the second round—includes upgrades, freezes, and new allocations—with 24,843 being fresh ones. New Delhi, India - September 15, 2021: A view inside Delhi University after DDMA allowed it to reopen, at North Campus, in New Delhi, India, on Wednesday, September 15, 2021. (Photo by Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times)

“A total of 27,314 candidates have upgraded to a higher preference, while 17,922 have opted to freeze their allocations from the first round,” a university official said.

The first allocation list, released on July 19, had seen 93,166 seats allotted against 71,624 available seats across 69 colleges. By the end of the first round, 62,565 students had confirmed their admissions under the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS), including 34,014 females and 28,551 males.

The window for candidates to accept their freshly allocated seats opened at 5pm on Monday and will remain open until 4.59pm on Wednesday. DU’s new academic session is scheduled to begin on Friday, August 1.

Teachers say syllabi not yet uploaded

Even as the second round of admissions progressed, several DU professors expressed concern that syllabus of some departments for the first batch of students under the Undergraduate Curriculum Framework(UGCF) as well as syllabi of certain departments under Postgraduate Curriculum Framework (PGCF) have not yet been uploaded on the university website.

“This leaves both teachers and students unprepared. We still don’t have the final syllabus, and to teach a subject well, we need time to develop materials, which involves significant research,” said Mithuraaj Dhusiya, elected member of the executive council. “So, while the academic session may formally begin on August 1, effective teaching will begin at a much later stage.”

Abha Dev Habib, associate professor at Miranda House, said, “The university has not yet notified syllabi passed in EC meetings held on May 23 and July 12.This affects thousands of students entering in the fourth year or seeking PG admissions. The callousness of the university shows that it has scant respect for students, teachers and the learning processes.”

University officials, however, maintained that the syllabi will be uploaded in time.

“We’re ensuring that all feedback from academic and executive council meetings is incorporated into the final syllabi,” DU registrar Vikas Gupta told HT. “For instance, a committee finalised the Physics syllabus this week, and it will be uploaded by Wednesday.”

A senior university official added that once the executive council minutes are approved, the council branch issues the official notification, and departments are required to reformat the syllabi to ensure uniformity across courses.