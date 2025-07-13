DU executive council clears syllabus changes, expansion plans

The executive council (EC) of Delhi University (DU) on Saturday approved several syllabus changes across departments, including the exclusion of papers related to Pakistan, Islam, and China from the postgraduate political science curriculum. These changes, earlier recommended by the standing committee for academic affairs and approved by the academic council (AC) on June 5 amid dissent, will now be implemented. The EC also approved fee hikes and new recruitment guidelines for non-teaching staff, both of which faced dissent. (HT Archive)

Mithuraaj Dhusiya, an elected EC member, criticised the process: “Courses are being altered beyond recognition before they can even reach the AC, effectively bypassing democratic processes and undermining the integrity of the curriculum.”

To be sure, the standing committee does not have the final say in syllabus changes, and the decision or recommendations taken by the committee have to be further approved by the AC first and then the EC.

Meanwhile, DU vice chancellor Yogesh Singh stated during the meeting that “DU is fully ready for the fourth year of UG,” referring to the implementation of the Undergraduate Curriculum Framework (UGCF) 2022 from the 2025–26 session.

“All kinds of modern facilities are being provided in the university for the convenience of the students,” Singh added.

VC Singh cited ₹65.71 crore spent on Wi-Fi expansion and 24x7 access to over two lakh online books and journals. “About 60% of students are likely to upgrade to the fourth year,” a DU official said.

To address faculty shortages, Singh said regular teachers may take additional classes while guest faculty would handle junior-year students. Proper payments for all staff were assured.

Singh also announced infrastructure upgrades, including 17 ongoing projects worth ₹1,912.15 crore, with ₹329 crore released so far. These include a Cultural Activity Centre, a girls’ and working women’s hostel at Dhaka campus, and new academic buildings in North and South campuses.

