DU launches Common Seat Allocation System portal for UG courses

The University of Delhi on Wednesday launched its Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) registration portal for all undergraduate (UG) courses for the upcoming academic year and announced that the session this year will commence on August 16. DU’s PG admission registration process is likely to commence towards the end of the month. (File)

Vice chancellor Prof. Yogesh Singh asked students to fill their personal details and upload all documents required for admissions, as mentioned on the portal -- https://ugadmission.uod.ac.in/.

There are a total of 78 UG programmes across 68 DU colleges this year with around 71,000 seats in total. There will also be 77 PG courses with 13,500 seats this year, however, the PG admission registration process is likely to commence towards the end of the month, Singh said.

In its UG courses, three new B.Tech programmes have also been introduced this year, with students to be admitted on the basis of their JEE Mains 2023 score. Singh said that so far, B.Com (Hons) has emerged as the most sought after UG course with around 1.3 lakh students showing their interest in it during CUET UG, followed by B.Com (Pass) with 1.26 lakh students expressing their interest in the course. MA (Political Science) is meanwhile the most sought after PG course.

“Students are advised to begin registration and submit their personal details and other documents like class 12th marks. Some details will be automatically updated by the portal, based on the CUET registration details. All details have to be filled carefully as once submitted, they cannot be edited,” said Singh, stating the next stage will commence when the CUET results will come out, with students then required to login again and give preferences for courses and colleges.

“The order of the college selected then will become the priority list, with the college selected first being the student’s first priority,” he added.

For PhD admissions, DU will be offering 51 different PhD programmes, with the registration to once again commence tentatively towards the end of this month. Singh said candidates will be selected on the basis of CUET (PhD) or on the basis of CSIR NET or other similar national based tests.

“However, the interview process will still be mandatory for PhD students, even after they are selected through these tests,” Singh said.