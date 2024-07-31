DU opens correction window for UG admissions

New Delhi The second phase of admissions is expected to start within a week. (Representative photo/HT Archive)

Delhi University (DU) opened the correction window for undergraduate admissions on Tuesday, allowing registered applicants to make corrections, if any, to their application forms for the second phase of admissions, which are likely to start within a week, DU officials said.

The correction window will be open till August 4, officials said, adding that a tentative date of August 16 has been set for starting the first semester.

“Dates for the start of the second phase of undergraduate admissions will be declared soon, hopefully within the next two days. Following the start of the second phase, students who have registered in the first phase will be able to fill in their preferences,” Haneet Gandhi, dean of admissions, DU, said.

The first phase of UG admissions started on May 28, through the common seat allocation system (CSAS) portal. The second phase of admissions, however, was delayed due to the postponement of CUET-UG results.

The CUET-UG 2024, which is a single-window test for admissions to a majority of undergraduate programmes at central universities, including DU, was conducted in May. The results were scheduled to be released on June 30, but were released on July 28 due to an array of issues.

“The second phase will start as soon as NTA sends the data of the results. This is because we need to map our results with that of NTA’s, which will automatically show a student which preferences they are eligible for on the website,” DU registrar Vikas Gupta said.

All other semesters, except the first semester, are on schedule and will start on August 1, DU officials said.

Gupta said, “Earlier, we set August 16 as the tentative date for start of first semester classes. We are looking into the process so that we can start on or even before August 16. Once the seat allocations start, we will try to assign more students per list so that the process can be wrapped up early and seats in all colleges are filled.”

DU officials said that as of July 29, the number of students who registered in the first phase was 273,109 and the number of applicants who paid was 213,522. The university has around 71,000 seats in 79 undergraduate (UG) programmes and 183 BA programme combinations spread across 69 colleges and departments.